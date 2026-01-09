Tom Brady’s FOX Colleague Makes Bold Statement on His $4B Worth Vegas Business Amid Raiders’ Chaos

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady faces mounting scrutiny amid Raiders turmoil and ownership questions

Las Vegas business venture draws praise, shifting focus beyond on-field chaos

Raiders reset, No. 1 draft pick looms large in Brady-linked decisions

‘For every critic questioning Tom Brady’s influence during the Raiders’ chaotic season, there’s a voice from his own network pointing to a different Las Vegas venture as his true legacy. The minority owner has drawn criticism after a poor season. Even with a small stake, his influence has raised questions. Away from that football drama, Brady’s Las Vegas business is earning praise, with a FOX colleague shifting attention to his legacy-driven project.

“Has to be one of the greatest collections of memorabilia there is! From Ali to MJ to Oprah and Clint Eastwood,” the caption on Charles Woodson’s Instagram post read. “It can all be seen in the #hallofexcellence @fontainebleaulasvegas. Great job, @tombrady and @jimgray.”

On Wednesday, NFL legend Woodson shared the collaboration reel with Jim Gray from the Hall of Excellence in Las Vegas. The Hall of Excellence, often called a “museum of excellence,” sits inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a resort built at a staggering cost of roughly $4 billion.

The project is supported by Tom Brady, Jim Gray, and Frann Gray. Located inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the experience brings together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and history. It is not just about trophies or old gear. It focuses on moments that shaped culture and inspired people.

Visitors can see Brady’s Super Bowl rings, Muhammad Ali’s gloves, and Tiger Woods’ Masters golf ball. The hall also features items from Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Oprah Winfrey, and Clint Eastwood. Morgan Freeman’s narration ties it all together. Brady has spoken about how these items still move him, especially Jackie Robinson’s bat and what it represents beyond baseball. Jim Gray believes this place goes deeper than any museum he has worked on.

On the Raiders front, Tom Brady has little time to celebrate. With Pete Carroll now out, Las Vegas faces a pivotal reset, and how Brady helps steer the franchise with the No. 1 overall pick could define the next era.

In a city built on spectacle, Tom Brady’s Hall of Excellence shines differently. While things remain unclear for the Raiders, Brady’s Vegas venture reflects his goal to build a place where legends continue to be remembered.

Tom Brady shares his final NFL power rankings ahead of the 2026 playoffs

The NFL regular season has come to an end, and the playoff picture is now set. With 14 teams still in the hunt for a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady shared his final power rankings ahead of the 2026 playoffs. His list shows just how close and unpredictable the league feels right now.

“That’s a wrap on the regular season. Eighteen weeks of football behind us.” Brady admitted on X that this year feels different, adding, “It’s hard to write anyone off.”

🚨 @TomBrady drops his final Power Rankings of the regular season 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CM591uWv9a

— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2026

In a video posted by FOX Sports NFL on X this Wednesday, Brady announced his top ten teams for the playoffs. He even joked that some of his rankings were based on “vibe.” ‘He placed Chicago, San Francisco, Philly, Houston, and Buffalo in his rankings from ten, down to six.

Moving up the list, Brady put the Rams at number five and praised Matt Stafford, calling him his MVP. He also pointed to Jacksonville’s strong finish and said no one should overlook them. At number three, Brady placed Mike Vrabel’s Patriots. He ranked the Broncos second, praising their defense and Sean Payton’s trust in Bo Nix. Seattle took the top spot after its strong win over the 49ers.

As the playoffs begin, Brady’s rankings show a season full of surprises. There is no clear favorite, and every team believes this could be their year.