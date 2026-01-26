Tom Brady’s Raiders Announce HC Decision After Troubling Klint Kubiak News

With head coach Pete Carroll’s firing and a first-round pick in hand, Tom Brady’s Las Vegas Raiders have scoured the market in search of the next man at the helm, conducting 15 interviews so far. They’re finally starting to trim that list down, as they call in Josh Allen’s coach for a second interview.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady is in Las Vegas for a second head coaching interview with the Raiders,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing hasn’t been nailed down publicly yet, but he’s definitely in for a second interview. Brady has already interviewed for the head-coaching opening in Buffalo and with the Cardinals. He also spoke with the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, but both of those searches have moved on, with Baltimore hiring Jesse Minter and Miami landing Jeff Hafley.

Arizona remains in play, but that race is crowded. According to ESPN, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Rams OC Mike LaFleur, and Jaguars’ DC Anthony Campanile are viewed as the leading names there. A promotion in Buffalo also feels unlikely, with three Bills candidates carrying strong personal ties to Josh Allen.

That’s why Las Vegas stands out. The Raiders are very much in this. Brady is only the third candidate to earn a second interview, joining Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Minter. With Minter now off the board, the focus has narrowed. Right now, it’s Brady and Evero.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Raiders’ perspective, it’s not hard to see why Brady is appealing. He took over as the Bills’ offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season after Ken Dorsey’s firing. At the time, Buffalo didn’t even have a winning record. With Brady calling plays, the Bills finished the regular season 6–1 and made it into January.

The results since then speak for themselves. Over the past two seasons, Buffalo has finished top five in the NFL in points per game both years. Allen won MVP last season. James Cook emerged as the league’s most productive back, piling up 1,621 rushing yards. Since Brady took over as OC, the Bills are 31–10 in the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For a Raiders offense that finished last in points and yards per game, Brady could do wonders.