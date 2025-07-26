Tom Brady’s Raiders Face ‘Hell of a Legal Battle’ After Pete Carroll Dumped Christian Wilkins

“We took a long time to make our decision. We watched our way through the whole thing. We’re keeping it really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, so we just had to move on.” After the Raiders released DT Christian Wilkins, HC Pete Carroll noted that was the only thing that could have been done. But as per latest reports, this saga for the explosive DT is far from over.

Last season, Wilkins broke his foot in Week 5. The DT faced some setbacks in his recovery as per reports, and that led to him being added to the PUP list ahead of the training camp. The Raiders had notably signed Wilkins to a massive 4-year, $110 million deal last year. While he has a large chunk of that deal guaranteed ($82.75 million), as per reports, the Raiders are trying to void the amount left in his deal. The result? Wilkins has filed a grievance with the NFLPA. And the legal battle that follows could be one to watch.

As Raiders insider Bill Williamson noted on X recently, “Re- Wilkins, #Raiders could have given him injury settlement yet they basically told the world he’s a dog and dumped him. Wild, unique situation involving well regarded, high-profile player. Should be a hell of legal battle”

AD

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…