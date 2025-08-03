Training Camp Stops Cold as 73YO Pete Carroll Turns Heads With Bold Sprint at Raiders Camp

For a guy who’s been in the game this long, Pete Carroll sure knows how to keep things fresh. From building locker room trust to cracking jokes so elaborate they’d make a prank show proud, the 73-year-old coach isn’t here just to draw Xs and Os. He’s in Sin City on a mission—to flip the script for the Silver and Black. And if that means sprinting down the field with his guys or pulling off wild practical jokes, he’s all in.

Naturally, this wasn’t some one-time flex. If you’ve followed Carroll over the years, you already know this isn’t his first time racing alongside NFL athletes. Back in 2022, during his Seahawks days, he lined up with his players during training camp wind sprints. And that too at the age of 70! Back then, he kept pace with professional players. Three years later, the same old Carroll is still doing Carroll things, just this time in a new zip code.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman dropped the clip on X and captioned it, “Insane: 73-YEAR-OLD Raiders HC Pete Carroll running wind sprints during training camp practice. Carroll is in better shape than most men half his age. A perfect fit for Las Vegas 👏👏” Even online, Raider Nation couldn’t hide their hype—and for good reason. This wasn’t just about fitness; it was about setting a tone.

Moreover, this training camp marks a major milestone for Carroll. As of Week 1, he’ll officially become the oldest head coach in NFL history to lead a team in a game, surpassing Romeo Crennel, George Halas, and Marv Levy. Still, beyond the sprints and the stat sheets, Carroll is focused on something way bigger in Raiders Camp. A cultural change.

Pete Carroll continues to focus on changing the Raiders’ culture

From the second Pete Carroll walked into the Intermountain Health Performance Center back in January, his mission was loud and clear—change the mindset, reset the tone, and build a new foundation for the Silver and Black. Raider Nation had heard it before. Gruden tried, McDaniels promised, and even Antonio Pierce gave it a shot. But none could put Las Vegas back in that playoff conversation where the bar isn’t just winning but chasing rings.

Since then, it’s been classic Carroll—pumped with energy, rallying his players, dialing in on the details, and doing it all with a big smile. Whether it’s about daily meetings or on-field reps, everything’s got a purpose. “There’s so much that we’re doing… it is the feel part of what culture is really about,” Carroll explained. He’s building something that players can not only follow but also shape themselves.

And so far, the signs are promising. “We’re moving in a good direction now,” Carroll said, hinting at the connection he sees forming within the roster. Even if he doesn’t know where this team will land, he’s confident they’ll get there together. That bond? It’s what he believes will fuel the effort, the study hours, and those crucial fourth-down stops.

Now, with training camp entering its sharpest stretch, Carroll’s actions are speaking just as loud. He’s already cut names that didn’t fit the mold, like Christian Wilkins, and he’s giving young guys the reps to prove they belong. Mistakes? Fine—just don’t repeat them.

Veterans are buying in, too. “He’s a great coach, great leader,” said Adam Butler. While Carroll may be weeks away from turning 74, he’s not stuck in the past. He’s evolving with the game—and this time, Raider Nation might finally see the change they’ve been waiting for.