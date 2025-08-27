$6M Star Makes Feelings Clear on Tom Brady’s Raiders After Revealing Pete Carroll’s Bold Message

After a tough 2024 season split between Cleveland and Buffalo, Amari Cooper sat in free agency limbo. For a five-time Pro Bowler wideout, it felt like a low point. But the wait is over. The Raiders just brought him back on a one-year deal worth about $6 million. That’s a reunion eight years in the making. So the question arose: why return now?

On August 26, Amari Cooper addressed this question before the media after his first practice in Las Vegas. When a reporter asked if he always thought about unfinished business with the Raiders, Cooper didn’t hold back. “Yeah, honestly, I always kinda had that at the back of my mind,” Cooper said. “When I was drafted here, I felt like the expectations were high. I did okay, but I knew why I was drafted. A top-5 pick is supposed to help change the organization. At times, I showed flashes, but it wasn’t enough. This time, I feel like I have unfinished business. With Geno, I see a real opportunity to do some great things.” That’s a strong statement and it makes sense.

Cooper was the No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders in 2015? He gave them two 1,000-yard seasons before being traded to Dallas in 2018. Last season, his numbers told the story: just 44 catches for 547 yards and 4 TDs in 14 games. A wrist injury in Week 8 only made things worse. So, why did the Raiders pick him?

Tom Brady’s Raiders badly needed veteran experience in their receiving corps around QB Geno Smith. Beyond Jakobi Meyers, their receiver room is thin. Rookie Tommy Mellott remains untested. Other names like Shedrick Jackson and Jack Bech lack proven NFL experience. Even Tre Tucker is still developing.

So, HC Pete Carroll added Amari Cooper to give Geno Smith a proven target. But let’s not forget, this move happened partly because of timing. The Raiders have been dealing with a contract dispute involving Meyers. So, Cooper’s availability gave Carroll the perfect opening. Sometimes opportunities appear when other teams face problems, and this was one of those moments for Cooper. But will Cooper become the No. 1 option again for the Raiders?

If the Raiders trade Jakobi Meyers, Amari Cooper could step right into the lead role. If not, he’ll still play a crucial part in stretching defenses and making plays for Geno Smith. Either way, he’s going to matter. As such, Cooper also ultimately reflected on how it feels to be back with the franchise that drafted him. “Feels like a full circle moment,” he said. “I’m excited about the opportunity for sure, and I’m ready to embrace it.” That kind of mindset matters.

Some players thrive in familiar environments, and Amari Cooper knows the expectations in Las Vegas. The veteran wide receiver already knows the weight of being a high draft pick. And now, with a prove-it deal, Cooper has the chance to rebuild his market value. And the improved facilities in Las Vegas are also there now for Cooper to benefit from. “The Raiders are the Raiders, be it in LA, Oakland, or Vegas… It’s a night-and-day difference, honestly, in terms of the facility,” Cooper explained.

“It’s always good to have a great facility. Guys feel more comfortable with a better facility.” Some people might shrug it off, but players often talk about how comfort and resources influence preparation. So, Cooper’s comments suggest he feels set up for success this time. But Cooper also revealed that it was Pete Carroll who set him up for success again with the Raiders.

How did Pete Carroll recruit Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper will be entering his 11th season in the league this year with 711 career catches for 10,033 yards and 64 TDs. As such, the five-time Pro Bowler also revealed that a big priority for him in signing with a team this year was going somewhere he could win. He still wants to prove himself on the field. “Trust me, I still got some juice left,” he said. While that may be the case, it was Pete Carroll who reminded him of his legacy via text messages.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Amari Cooper whether he feels like the Raiders have a winning culture. While replying to this question, he recalled meeting Pete Carroll’s staff during a Pro Bowl and liked the vibe. He also revealed, “Pete, I think he texted me before I got here. He was like, ‘I’m just saying, you know… 23 straight years of 10-plus win seasons. So, I definitely get the feel of the winning culture for sure.” That’s classic Carroll. Confident, direct, and persuasive. The head coach knows how to sell winning.

There were already rumors that the Raiders had shown interest in Cooper for a trade. But that connection made by Carroll made the difference when Cooper chose his next team. Moreover, it’s easy to see how Amari Cooper was bought in. He wanted to win and prove his worth. Then Pete Carroll’s text reminded him that the Raiders, under new leadership, can be a serious contender. Meanwhile, QB Geno Smith has shown Cooper that he can lead an offense.

Add Cooper to the mix, and suddenly the Raiders’ passing game looks steadier. So, if the wideout can stay healthy and consistent, then this reunion could be one of the best comeback stories of the season.