“Wasn’t Always a Nice Guy”: Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Addresses Leadership Style Amid Character Concern

While attending the Raiders broadcast studio on Friday afternoon, quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a very humble demeanor. He had a smile on his face every time he was talking. Although 6 feet 5 inches tall, he did not look that menacing. But once the camera started rolling, his attitude changed as his shoulders straightened and he had a serious look on his face.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His transition from a quiet, humble kid to this energetic and charismatic character was pretty visible to hosts Amber Theoharis, former Raiders receiver James Jones, and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen. Jones pointed out that the QB was pretty humble. Although it was a compliment, the Heisman Trophy winner answered back with a lot of seriousness, highlighting that he was ready to be an offensive leader for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you ask my teammates … I wasn’t always a nice guy, I was an a-hole sometimes because I wanted everyone to do their one-eleventh, everyone to do their job, hold everyone to a high standard,” said Fernando Mendoza. “However, coming into a new organization, starting from the bottom of the totem pole, I believe that leadership is earned, not given.”

Mendoza can come off as a kind-looking individual, but once he steps onto the field, he is a different person. He showed it during the last season with the Indiana Hoosiers. He did not have time to be humble on the field. Being the signal-caller, he wanted everyone to play their part with utmost perfection. It is an 11-man team, and each individual together completes the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 9, 2026: Indiana s Fernando Mendoza outruns Oregon s A Mauri Washington during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_071 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Thanks to this tough mentality and his leadership skills, the Hoosiers had a perfect season of 16-0. They won the National Championship for the first time, and Mendoza picked the Heisman Trophy. But now, everything has changed for him. He is no longer at the NCAA level. He is in the NFL, representing the Las Vegas Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza is a rookie, and he knows that he needs to start from the bottom. He is ready to do so and climb up the steps. 3,535 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns with a 72% pass completion rate sounds great, but it is all in the past. The CFP National Championship Offensive MVP believes that leadership is earned, not given. So, he needs to show his leadership skills on the field. With the training camp a couple of months away, that will be a good place for him to start.

“Number one, you gotta play well,” said Mendoza. “Play well, others will respect you, that’s why No. 4 and No. 12 are both Hall of Famers. You gotta play well, you gotta do your job before you can hold other people accountable. And, number two, you gotta create equity, whether it’s work ethic, whether it’s caring about your teammates, connect with them on a personal level. Just being one of the guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza already has a map that he wants to follow, wearing the jersey No.15 for the Raiders. First, he is aiming to play the best football for the Silver and Black. Doing so will earn him the respect of his teammates, coaches, and the media. Second, he does not want to slack off. He wants to maintain a certain work ethic and care for his teammates. The No. 1 pick is hoping to be someone whom everyone can rely on and share everything with.

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Jones, who was sitting on the host panel, previously played with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers. Mendoza took the names of those two legendary quarterbacks as examples and wants to follow in their footsteps. He has already gained the blessings of former Raiders quarterback and coach Tom Flores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s perfect,” Flores said of Mendoza. “He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can’t he do? He does it all. He’s fun to watch. Plus, he’s a good-looking kid. Like me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While his playmaking style and demeanor have already made him a popular face in Las Vegas, there seem to be some concerns regarding his character.

Fernando Mendoza is already under fire with character issue accusations

It has barely been a week since Fernando Mendoza stepped into Las Vegas, and he is already facing criticism. While the QB has always been a hard worker and has a winning mentality, The Ringer’s Billy Gill does not share the same feeling. He has questioned Mendoza’s character about changing schools and colleges too often.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gill, the Las Vegas Raiders star attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. However, he left it and transferred to Christopher Columbus High School due to limited opportunities. Gill was critical in stating that the two schools were rivals, as they were both hailed for their athletic accolades. So, with Mendoza transferring to a rival school, it raises questions of his commitment and loyalty.

Unfortunately, it did not sit well with Mendoza’s father, Dr. Fernando Mendoza Sr. Immediately after coming into contact with the clip, he fired shots at Gill with three clown emojis on it. It turned out to be a to-and-fro situation, as Gill doubled down on the incident.

“I was joking before, but now I am kind of wondering,” said Gill on The Ringer Tailgate show. “If that light criticism that clearly was a joke is getting under the Mendoza family’s skin, are we worried little bit about like real NFL criticism and what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Gill noted, the NFL is pretty harsh. One little mistake and turn on the fans. But irrespective of that, the school transfer actually helped the quarterback. He became a starter and helped the school finish with an 11-3 record, leading them to the state semi-finals against Venice High School.

While praise and criticism both seem to follow the quarterback in Las Vegas, it remains to be seen whether he can enjoy the same success in the NFL. It has been four years since the Raiders last qualified for the playoffs and 42 years since they last won a Super Bowl. Will they finally overcome the drought with Fernando Mendoza as the quarterback? That is the real question.