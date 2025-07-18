What Is Jack Bech’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Contract & More

“I always believe that God has a greater plan, no matter if you see it working or not.” This is what Jack Bech reflected after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. It truly reflected his positive mindset. From taking inspiration from his late brother, Tiger, a former Princeton WR, he continues to thrive towards success. Adding the Senior Bowl MVP and the Second-Team All-Big 12 honors to his accolades list at TCU, he showcased his athletic determination.

After establishing his name in TCU history by becoming their 5 player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season, he has now made a new move. Interestingly, Bech, 22, signed the NFL rookie deal with the Raiders just ahead of their rookie minicamp. His new contract deal follows a history of his NIL and other endorsement deals that have contributed significantly to the NFL WR’s net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jack Bech’s net worth?

Bech, a former four-star recruit out of Lafayette, Louisiana, is now all set to carve his legacy in the NFL. But, before taking the pressure of the offense under Raiders QB Geno Smith, he collaborated with many brands, including a partnership with Players Incorporated. Under this deal, he promotes the company’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities along with other athletes.

AD

via Imago Jack Bech, source, IG (3)

Besides this, he has several endorsement deals through the Opendorse platform. It includes his event appearances, custom requests, autograph signings, and social media posts. Undoubtedly, Bech is an appealing collaborator for various business partners due to his public persona and on-field accomplishments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Probably, these deals contributed significantly to his net worth. However, Jack Bech, who also played for LSU, has never officially disclosed his net worth; hence, his real net worth is not known. Owing to this, his recent rookie deal with the Raiders sparked the fans’ interest in his contract, total career earnings, and salary.

How much is Bech’s NFL rookie contract worth and salary?

Jack Bech, the 54th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, has signed a substantial four-year, $7.56 million deal with Pete Carroll’s Raiders. The contract includes a $2.14 million signing bonus. According to Over The Cap, Bech will carry a salary cap figure of $1.4 million in 2025 and will earn a base salary of $840,000 this year. Other contract details have yet to be disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is clear, though, is that his standout 2024 season at TCU played a major role in the Raiders selecting him with the 58th overall pick on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He posted 62 catches for 1,034 yards and 9 touchdowns—production that caught the eyes of scouts and front offices alike.

We expect Bech to contribute immediately to the Las Vegas offense, which is still searching for its identity. Now, with a chance to build on his brother’s legacy, Bech hopes to turn his vision into on-field success—if given the right opportunity.