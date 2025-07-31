What Is Kolton Miller’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL OT’s Salary, Contract & More

The Raiders have gone through massive changes over the past few years, cycling through multiple head coaches, general managers, and quarterbacks. Very few players have managed to stay on the roster for more than a couple of seasons. But there’s one man, Kolton Miller, who has weathered the waves and storms with the Raiders for years.

Despite all the rebuilds, resets, and changes, his presence has been constant. That explains how important he is. And the interesting part about this veteran offensive lineman, Kolton Miller, is that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Now that he’s stepped into a new chapter with the team, it’s worth knowing how much he has earned during his time with the Raiders.

Kolton Miller just signed a new deal with the Raiders

This move by the Raiders speaks volumes about their long-term vision with their players. As per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the offensive tackle Kolton Miller signed a three-year extension, which is worth $66 million. And $42.5 million of the money is guaranteed.

Well, not long ago, the OT seemed to be on shaky ground. Reports suggested that the Raiders’ # 74 was unhappy and considering a holdout from offseason activities. But when OTAs rolled around, the longest tenured player of the team was present. “I want to be a Raider for life. I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up and getting better each day,” Miller said.

Now, with the new deal, Kolton Miller will be with the Raiders for four more seasons. It also puts him in elite company. He’s now tied as the 11th-highest-paid offensive tackle in the league, matching contracts with Jordan Mailata and Zach Tom.

Notable players like Jake Matthews and Andrew Thomas earn more than him, while he will surpass Garrett Bolles, Dan Moore Jr., and Dion Dawkins. This new upgrade is sure to boost his net worth, too. While Miller’s exact net worth as of 2025 hasn’t been publicly confirmed, many analysts believe it to be around $78,551,582.

Kolton Miller’s career earnings

Kolton Miller was drafted by the Oakland Raiders back in 2018 as the No. 15 overall pick. Playing under different head coaches such as Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, and Josh McDaniels, he continued to evolve. He may not have made a Pro team or a Pro Bowl yet, but Miller has been crucial for the team.

Then again, in 2021, Miller signed a three-year contract extension with the Raiders worth $54.015 million. At the time, Miller still had two years left on his rookie contract, bringing the total value of that deal to $67.2 million. Out of that, $25 million was guaranteed right at signing, and $42.5 million was guaranteed for injury.

Of that amount, $25 million was fully guaranteed at signing, with injury protections bringing the guaranteed total to $42.5 million. The 2021 and 2022 roster bonuses were fully locked in. The extension also bumped up his cap hit by $9.18 million in 2021 and $5.95 million in 2022. Now entering the new deal, his average annual salary is expected to hover around $22 million, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league. So, all in all, his total career earnings are said to be around $17M.

Miller started his career in Silver and Black, and if things stay on track, he could finish there too.