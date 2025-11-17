Who Are Jack Bech’s Parents? All About NFL WR’s Father, Martin, & Mother, Michelle

Jack Bech was one of the most anticipated wide receivers during the 2025 NFL draft. Having received 1,034 yards in his final year as a wide receiver for the TCU Horned Frogs with 9 receiving touchdowns, he had made himself quite popular in college. Prior to the Horned Frogs, he played for the LSU Tigers, where he had a commendable record. Seemingly, his family also has a history in football.

Who is Jack Bech’s father, Martin Bech?

Jack Bech’s father, Martin Bech, is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He completed his BA in politics from there in 1990. He is currently the vice president and general counsel of Acadian Companies and also holds a Juris Doctor degree. Jack has been outspoken about the support he had from his parents in building his football career.

In fact, his uncles on his father’s side, Blain and Brett Bech, also played football at LSU. Moreover, his aunt, Brenna Bech, was a part of the team as well.

Who is Jack Bech’s mother, Michelle Bech?

As per her LinkedIn, Jack’s mother has also studied at Louisiana State University, where she pursued her bachelor’s degree in political science and economics. She was at the university at the same time as Martin Bech. Safe to say, Jack has quite a connection with the university, where he played football before his draft this year.

She currently works as a talent acquisition manager at the Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith firm.

Football has been a huge part of Jack’s early life. Both his parents and his uncles have helped him shape his career in the sport.

Does Jack Bech have siblings?

As mentioned, Bech’s family has been involved in football. His elder brother, Tiger, also played football. He was a receiver and kick returner at Princeton. Playing between 2017 and 2019, he caught 53 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Tiger lost his life earlier this year. He was one of the victims of the pickup truck attack in New Orleans. As devastating as this news was for the family, Jack found all the more reason to invest his time in the sport.

Imago Tiger Bech (left) and Jack Bech (right). Pic: Jack Bech Instagram

“Love you always, brother!” Bech wrote. “You inspired me every day; now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Jack has other siblings in the family, too. He has an elder brother named Martin and sisters named Sophie and Ginnie.

What is Bech’s family background & ethnicity?

Jack Bech was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on December 18, 2002. He is one of the younger players, being just 22 when he was drafted into the NFL this season. His family, too, is largely based out of Louisiana, with both his parents and extended family attending Louisiana State University. He, like his family, is a Catholic. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School and eventually moved to study at LSU, where he played for the LSU Tigers in 2021 and 2022.

What have Bech’s parents said about his football journey?

Growing up in a family so involved in football, Bech understandably received massive support from his parents. His performance in college proved to be a testament until he was ultimately picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in this year’s draft. The timing of his draft coincided with his brother’s unfortunate passing earlier in the year. However, his father, Martin, feels that football brought his family closer this year.

“One of the greatest things about this season was it gave us, our whole family, a focus,” Martin Bech said. “My daughter lives in Philadelphia; another one lives in Nashville. It gave us all a gathering point. Tiger just loved being there, being in Fort Worth, and being with Jack. There’s a famous text in the family now about how Tiger was just so enamored by Jack’s success.”

With a family deeply rooted in football, Jack Bech has now found himself in the big league. He continues to receive his parents’ support, and his elder brother, Tiger, remains a strong reason for him to push himself to the limit.