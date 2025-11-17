Who Are Tyler Lockett’s Parents? Meet NFL WR’s Father Kevin Lockett and Mother Nicole Edwards

For Tyler Lockett, greatness wasn’t just a goal; it was a family tradition. A top prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft, Lockett spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2025. Surprisingly, he requested the Titans to release him after seven games, and the Las Vegas Raiders signed him on October 27, 2025.

Long before his NFL journey, Lockett was already on the radar thanks to a standout college career and a family deeply rooted in athletic excellence.

Who are Tyler Lockett’s parents?

On September 29, 1992, Tyler Deron Lockett was born to Kevin Lockett and Nicole Edwards. Both are former athletes who helped shape Lockett’s career.

His parents had a significant influence on him, and his own dedication also played a major role in his development. Because of his family background, NFL fans have long been interested in learning more about the wide receiver’s parents.

Who is Tyler Lockett’s father?

Kevin Lockett was born on September 8, 1974. Like his son, Kevin Lockett was also a football player. Kevin’s career helped shape Tyler’s path, leading him to follow in his father’s footsteps at Kansas State.

Lockett Sr. was also a wide receiver and remains one of the most celebrated football players in Kansas State’s history. 1996 was a standout year for him: he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors, became the first player to block a kick in the conference, and set the Big 12 record for receptions.

Kevin represented the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Jets during his 6-year NFL career. His career was relatively short, but it was more than enough to inspire his eldest son.

Who is Tyler Lockett’s mother?

Tyler’s mother, Nicole Edwards, also played a major role in shaping his career. The former sprinter helped develop his athleticism and mental toughness, which are required to play any sport. Along with Tyler’s father and uncle, she supported him and helped him improve on the field.

Nicole has been featured in postgame segments during Seahawks broadcasts, and Lockett often praises her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Lockett (@tdlockett12)

“She was an athlete herself,” said Tyler. “She was a track star and basketball star, so she understands the mental part of the game. She’s always telling me, ‘Hey, God is with you. Just believe. Don’t get nervous.’”

Nicole has always supported her son, attending his games since his college days.

Tyler Lockett’s parents’ support in his football career

Without his parents’ support, Tyler would not have made it this far in his football career. From taking him to games to offering feedback, his parents helped him grow as both a person and a player.

“When [my dad] watches the game, he’s not like a fan just watching the ball,” said Lockett. “He sees everything. So to have him, or my uncle, or even my mom know some stuff about the game, to be able to talk to me and help me out, and help me out with the mental part of the game, I think that’s what really helps me out.”

They never burdened him with unrealistic expectations, knowing it could hurt his performance. Instead, they prepared him to handle adversity as an athlete.

Tyler Lockett’s family background and heritage

The Locketts are American citizens and belong to the African American community.

Originally from Tulsa, Tyler’s grandfather, John Lockett, often traveled to Kansas because Kevin played regularly at Kansas State.

His uncle, Aaron Lockett, also guided him throughout his journey. Aaron was also a wide receiver in the NFL and the CFL, having played for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Ottawa Renegades, and BC Lions. The spirit of fair play was instilled in him from a young age.

By excelling at Kansas State and becoming a key playmaker in the NFL, Tyler has strengthened the Lockett family’s long-standing football heritage.