Why Did Ravens Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade? Raiders Issue Official Statement

Essentials Inside The Story Blockbuster trade between the Raiders and the Ravens involving star pass rusher Maxx Crosby appeared all but finalized

The unexpected reversal left both franchises scrambling

For Baltimore, the decision also highlights a long-standing pattern within the organization

The NFL world was stunned when the Las Vegas Raiders revealed that the Baltimore Ravens had suddenly backed away from a blockbuster trade involving star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Just hours earlier, the deal appeared to be in place. Baltimore had reportedly agreed to send its first-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts to Las Vegas in exchange for the 28-year-old defensive standout. Everything seemed lined up for one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Then, suddenly, the situation flipped, leaving fans and analysts across the league scrambling to understand what had changed.

The Las Vegas Raiders released an official statement on Tuesday night through ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Minutes later, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini filled in the blank the Raiders had left open:

“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources. The Ravens get their first-round picks back.”

NFL trades are always subject to the player passing a physical. This rule applies regardless of a player’s reputation, and Maxx Crosby’s medical concerns are reportedly the main reason the Ravens backed off from the trade.

Crosby’s knee injury was well known. He played through a torn meniscus since October and had surgery on January 7. Reports confirmed it was a full repair, not a trim. A trim allows for a quick return, but a full repair requires months of recovery. Baltimore’s medical staff found issues during Crosby’s physical that were not apparent in public updates.

The Raiders planned their offseason with the expectation that Crosby would be traded. They signed Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye, and Jalen Nailor, and re-signed Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce. These moves were based on receiving Baltimore’s 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. Trading Crosby would have left Las Vegas with $5.1 million in dead money and freed over $30 million in cap space. The Raiders had already allocated this space before Crosby’s physical was completed.

On the other hand, Maxx Crosby made his emotions clear over the weekend. In a 13-minute video shared across his social media, the star pass rusher said goodbye to his team.

“I know there’s no guarantee in this. But I’m going to give everything in my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore. There are no more words needed for that. I’m so excited. I cannot wait to get out to the city and meet everybody.”

With Baltimore withdrawing from the agreement, both teams now face unresolved issues. The Ravens still lack pass-rush support. The Raiders do not have the draft picks they expected.

Ravens have backed out of NFL trades before, and for the same reason

Tuesday’s collapse was not out of character for Baltimore. In 1997, the Ravens pulled out of a deal with Cowboys safety Brock Marion just minutes before signing, after their medical staff raised concerns about his left shoulder. In 2018, they cancelled a four-year, $29 million agreement with wide receiver Ryan Grant when an ankle injury was found during his physical. At the time, both incidents seemed isolated. The Crosby situation now points to something more systematic. In Baltimore, the medical staff has the final say, no matter what has already been agreed.

That approach now leaves the Ravens with a pass rush that managed only 30 sacks last season, tied for the second-fewest in franchise history. There is still no elite edge rusher to show for their biggest offseason move. Trey Hendrickson is still available on the open market.

Crosby posted on Tuesday morning that he was in Baltimore. By nightfall, he was back with the Raiders, now carrying a failed physical into free agency. Any team considering his $30 million salary will be asking the same medical questions Baltimore just answered. The vines have no whispers on what comes next for either side.