“Y’all Really Make a Story Out of Nothing”: Maxx Crosby’s Wife Calls Out Media for Overblowing Kirk Cousins Altercation

It was supposed to be just your run-of-the-mill training camp altercation, nothing out of the ordinary. But when the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins grabbed defensive end Maxx Crosby’s jersey at training camp and had a heated exchange, the narratives went a little out of control. Head coach Klint Kubiak held them out of practice for a day, while making it clear he’d addressed it, and they were “moving on.” The Raiders listened. Everyone else? Not so much.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the narratives wouldn’t go away, Crosby decided to do something about it. Ahead of the UFC 330 strawweight championship fight between Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson on August 15th, Crosby posted an AI-generated poster, adding a picture of himself and Kirk Cousins above Dern and Robertson, declaring a welterweight fight between themselves. It was part-joke, and part poke at the media for blowing the fight out of proportion. Crosby had his say, and then his wife, Rachel, stepped in the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Crosby shared Maxx’s post on her Instagram story and decided to call out the media in a short caption that landed harder than a KO punch: “😂😭😭shout out to the media since yall really make a story out of nothing.”

At training camp, Crosby had been warned by his coaches not to hit the quarterback. But after months on the couch recovering from his meniscus injury, the competitor within Crosby showed up as he hit Cousins’ arm twice at camp. Both of them had to be separated by teammates before things got any worse. The next day, as both of them sat out practice, Coach Kubiak made it clear that while fights are a part of the game, he didn’t go so far as to endorse it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 10: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings on August 10, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Raiders at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240810191

“Yeah, that’s training camp,” Kubiak said. “Those are two leaders of our team going at it. So, that is part of camp. Obviously, you fight in a game, you throw a punch in the game, especially, then you’re out of the game. So, we’ve got to be smart, treat it like a game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Kevin Clark was one of the many who felt the brawl between the two stars was much bigger than how the Raiders were portraying it.

“I don’t think it was anything till they held them out of practice for a day, which seems to suggest that there was a level of seriousness to it,” Clark said on First Take. “Maybe that rises above a normal training camp fight. Rex Ryan used to have Rob Turner start training camp fights if things were going a little boring or a little quiet. Training camp fights are a part of the process here. The fact that Klint Kubiak wanted to say, ‘Hey, we don’t do that here,’ suggests that something was a bit amiss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent edition of the Nightcap podcast, NBA legend Joe Johnson also made the case that Crosby hit Cousins with an ulterior motive – to get the Raiders to trade him.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Raiders at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon155250921090

“Ya’ll know Crosby want to be in Dallas, man,” Johnson said. “He’s trying to do whatever he can to get on up out there, come to Dallas. He hit the quarterback on purpose… yeah, he want him to be pissed off… see, yeah, ‘go get me out.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everybody bought into these narratives, though. When a reporter caught up with UFC President and CEO Dana White recently to ask how Crosby would fare with the Raiders this season, White noted that Maxx has “a big chip on his shoulder” heading into 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard that him and the new quarterback got into it the other day,” White added. “Typical Maxx Crosby, which I love. He’s an animal. And, yeah, I think he’s going to have an incredible season this season, and he’s going to exceed everybody’s expectations.”

Even Crosby himself highlighted in a recent presser that his coaches had told him not to make contact with the QB. But once his knee healed completely and he was ready for training camp, he wanted to give it his all.

Imago SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 27: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 rushes the passer during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on November 27, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 27 Raiders at Seahawks Icon221127014

“I just can’t tell you how many people have come up to me already and just been like, ‘All right, so you know at practice, you can’t do this,” Crosby said with a smile. “I got up a whole textbook full of rules that I got to follow, or I’m going to get in trouble, but that comes with it. … I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it is this same edge with which Maxx Crosby landed 10.0 sacks, 28 TFLs, and 20 QB hits in just 15 games last season to earn his fifth straight Pro Bowl nod. The Raiders need their defensive end to be physical on the gridiron to make stops and terrorize quarterbacks. The training camp altercation, in that sense, was nothing more than Crosby’s competitive flare getting the better of him. But the narratives around his fight haven’t gone away, and both Maxx and Rachel Crosby decided to call it out in their own ways.