“You Actually Black?”: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Asked the Most Unexpected Question at Johnny Manziel’s MMA Fight

Essentials Inside The Story Fans have frequently speculated about Maxx Crosby’s heritage

Crosby put the rumors to rest during Johnny Manziel’s debut MMA fight

Crosby and the former QB became close friends after the pass rusher was invited to his podcast

The Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, was recently seen attending former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel’s debut MMA fight. While the spotlight should have been on Manziel after his big win against Bob Menery, Maxx Crosby ended up stealing the spotlight in the least possible way he could have ever imagined. The Raiders player was asked a personal question that not only surprised but also his fans.

“Im gonna address the elephant in the room, everyone wanna know if you actually black,” BenDaDonnn asked Maxx Crosby at Adin Ross’s Brand Risk event for Johnny Manziel’s MMA Fight, via ShifftttyyyQB1 on X.

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Crosby was not expecting that question and burst out laughing. But once his composure returned, he answered the question, putting the question to rest.

“No, I’m not,” replied Crosby.

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Born to mom Vera, an immigrant of Serbian descent with Albanian roots, and dad Bryan Crosby, a former football and basketball player during his college days at Albion College, Maxx Crosby was born in Lapeer, Michigan, and later moved to Colleyville, Texas. After his big move to Texas, Crosby went to Colleyville Heritage High School, where college scouts took notice of him, and he was offered at Eastern Michigan University.

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During his time at Eastern Michigan University, Crosby became one of those standout players, winning first-team All-MAC honors in 2017 and 2018. During his three seasons playing for them, Crosby racked up 161 total tackles, 41.0 tackles for loss, and 20.0 sacks, becoming one of the most dominant pass rushers in the school’s history.

2016 (Freshman Year): 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble

2017 (Sophomore Year): 94 total tackles, 11.0 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss, earning First-Team All-MAC honors

2018 (Junior Year): 47 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 19.5 tackles for loss, earning First-Team All-MAC honors for a second consecutive year

In 2019, Crosby was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) and has played for the team ever since. The 5x Pro Bowl edge rusher has Siberian ancestry and has always been proud of his roots. Crosby has always emphasized that his immigrant background has instilled resilience in him. Crosby often uses Serbian phrases in his social media captions and interviews, and pays homage to his roots.

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While the question may have put the edge rusher on the spot, it was a great event, considering he saw his friend Johnny Manziel win his debut MMA match. Despite never sharing the field, Crosby and Manziel developed a close friendship after the former appeared on the latter’s podcast. They bonded over their shared experiences as professional athletes, public scrutiny, and their personal journeys.

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While the defensive end has answered the elephant in the room, his injury status still clouds a massive problem for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maxx Crosby has yet to experience a full-blown practice session

Maxx Crosby is suffering from a significant meniscus tear in his left knee on October 19, 2025, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, along with related stress injuries to the bone and cartilage. However, the edge rusher pushed through the pain and continued playing until the Raiders officially placed him on the Injured list in December to avoid any further. In January 2026, the Raiders player successfully underwent surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

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The Pro Bowler is still not at his 100% despite rehabbing since January. Last Wednesday, the Raiders held their second OTA practice, and the first time the media were allowed. There, the media captured Crosby stretching, while the rest of the team practiced under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

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Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 10: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings on August 10, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Raiders at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240810191

The Raiders are being cautious with him and don’t want to rush the recovery, so they are letting him take his time with rehab. HC Kubiak believes Crosby will be present during the training camp.

“Yeah, we do. That’s the goal,” said Klint Kubiak during Wednesday’s press conference. “He’s still the first one in this building every day working. He’s a leader on our team and when he’s out there, you feel his presence. And yes, we’re counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Maxx was ahead of schedule.”

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But as things stand, he is likely to miss out on the OTAs. With the summer training camp approaching, fans are looking forward to it. However, if Crosby misses that, his hopes of starting in Week 1 will receive a major blow.