Raiders Mourn Loss of Franchise Legend Who Passed Away at 82

It was January of 1977, and the Oakland Raiders were up against the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl XI. Running back Peter Banaszak played a critical role in securing the Raiders’ 32-14 victory and their first Lombardi trophy. With two rushing touchdowns, he helped create history for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, Raider Nation had to bid farewell to this iconic player. On October 24, 2026, Banaszak passed away at the age of 82.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Raiders’ X account posted the announcement mourning the death of the legendary RB who spent all 13 seasons of his career with the franchise. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family or the Raiders.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Pete Banaszak, whose toughness, competitive spirit, and dedication embodied a legendary era of Raiders football and made him a cherished member of the Silver and Black,” part of the X post stated. “A Wisconsin native, Banaszak was fiercely proud of his Polish heritage and was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Pete’s wife Sue, daughters Rebecca and Amy, grandsons Luke, Austin, and Connor, and all of his loved ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Banaszak came to Oakland after a gutsy collegiate tenure with the Miami Hurricanes. He suffered injuries throughout his stay at The U, and he even had weight issues as a junior. However, he was still able to pull out big plays for the team, going for 20-26 yards against big teams. Across his three years with the Hurricanes, Banaszak recorded 263 carries for 1,107 yards and nine touchdowns and 35 receptions for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

He graduated in 1966 and was selected by Oakland in the fifth round of the AFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banaszak became famous for his toughness and his ability to convert in critical situations, making him a key part of the Oakland Raiders’ offense. During his time with the Raiders, the running back earned the moniker “Rooster.”

His best season came in 1975 in the NFL, where he scored 16 rushing touchdowns and gained 672 yards across 187 rushing attempts. The 16 touchdowns are a single-season franchise record.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Raiders, Banazsak was one of only four veterans from the Super Bowl II to play for the team in Super Bowl XI. The Vikings, however, had plenty. But despite being short-handed, the veteran RB showed what it was like to have all that experience. In the game, after a pass caught by iconic WR Fred Biletnikoff, Pete Banzsak got to score a touchdown, pushing the Raiders 16-0 before halftime.

His second touchdown came on yet another big play by Biletnikoff, who had brought the Raiders to Minnesota’s 2 in the fourth quarter. Banaszak, who had a nose for getting to the end zone, held his ground and got the job done for the second time in that game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former NFL legend was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1983, and into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Banaszak is survived by his wife, Sue, daughters, Rebecca and Amy, and his grandsons, Luke, Austin, and Connor.

He was also part of the controversial “Holy Roller” in the final year of his professional career, which became one of the most memorable plays in the history of the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

By all means, the Holy Roller was an absolute miracle. The Raiders were having a tough time in the 1978 Week 2 game against the San Diego Chargers. However, it all came down to one score by the time the fourth quarter was wrapping up.

Quarterback Ken Stabler had thrown three interceptions in that game already. And, on that final play, with 10 seconds left on the clock, he chose to move right after the snap despite being a left-handed QB. And then, he fumbled the ball.

Yet, the Raiders left San Diego victorious. Inadvertently, Pete Banazsak and tight end Dave Casper had somehow caused the ball to reach the end zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the fumble, chaos ensued. The Raiders, including Banazsak, attempted to grab the ball. He could not hold on to it, but in that mad rush, the ball flipped forward out of his grasp. Casper’s came into contact with the ball next, who was already running.

He lost his balance, and the ball surprisingly kicked forward as he tried to brace for the fall while simultaneously trying to grab the ball. But Casper had reached the end zone, and ended up falling over the ball.

The officials ruled it a touchdown! Kicker Errol Mann delivered with an extra point, giving the Raiders a 21-20 victory.