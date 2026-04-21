“RIP”: Maxx Crosby & More Offer Condolences as Raiders Legend Passes Away at 72

On January 23, 1981, the then-Oakland Raiders scripted history by being the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. The Raiders bullied the Philadelphia Eagles with a 27-10 win. Quarterback Jim Plunkett was named the MVP. But the unsung hero in this landmark victory was linebacker Rod Martin. He added three interceptions to his tally from this game, setting a Super Bowl record that is still unbroken.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After this showing, however, Rod Martin became a name that opponents had to look out for in the defense. Praise for this remarkable show of skill rang once again on April 20, 2026. But this time, Martin was sadly remembered in memoriam. The Las Vegas Raiders announced the iconic LB’s passing on Monday night, who was 72.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern fans may not know him well today, but Rod Martin’s career is an example of what makes the NFL so special. He spent 12 seasons with the Raiders and earned one more Super Bowl win in 1983. Looking back at his remarkably underrated career, Martin wasn’t even supposed to be in the league, drafted in the 12th round of the 1977 draft. But his career arc is similar to that of Tom Brady’s, who became a legend after being drafted extremely late.

If doing so from No. 199 looked hard for Brady, imagine the hard work Martin had to put in, as the 317th pic.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

There was no hope for Martin in an LB room that was already packed. But USC football head coach John Robinson told then-Raiders head coach John Madden, “Rod Martin will make your team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin was also famously underweight for a linebacker at that time, weighing only 210 lbs. But he worked hard and added 10 more pounds to his frame before breaking out on the landscape with those three interceptions in the Super Bowl. He was disappointed that he wasn’t named MVP, but he declared that the record “will not be broken by a linebacker.” Determined to do better after the snub, he put his best foot forward since then.

Over his 12-season career, Martin returned 14 interceptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns, scoring on nearly a third of his picks. He brought his fumble recoveries back for 122 total yards over his career, and two went for touchdowns. Sacks weren’t an official stat until Martin’s fifth season, but Pro Football Reference puts his total sack count at 56.5. The number proves that he really was a serious threat to quarterbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon retiring in 1988, Martin rejoined his alma mater, securing a position as a programmer at USC’s Information Sciences Institute. He is survived by his wife, Devin Martin, and daughters Jessica and Jade. Those three intercepted footballs from the 1980 Super Bowl are still with the family, which will now be passed on to his children and grandchildren. For them, these are beyond just memorabilia of the iconic LB.

The Raiders community took to social media to share their condolences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxx Crosby joins the Raiders’ fans to celebrate Rod Martin

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby acknowledged Martin’s passing on his Instagram story. “Damn … Rip To A Legend,” he wrote, along with three dove emojis. Former Raiders owner Amy Task also expressed her sadness with a broken-hearted emoji on X. Many Raiders supporters also pitched in to remember the late Rod Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Instagram Story shared by Maxx Crosby (@maxxcrosby)

“This hurts my heart, thank you for Super Bowls 15 and 18,” one fan commented. Martin used to carry that glorious legacy around on his fingers, always wearing the two Super Bowl rings. Yet, he was an extremely grounded and much-loved individual.

“A great football player and friend, and an even better Man. RIP 🏴‍☠️,” one fan commented while another wrote, “OMG!!! He was a wonderful man. So kind & humble. This really hurt my heart.😔 ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Real Deal the Trojan/Raider combo. Class guy and a great player. Gone too soon,” another fan wrote. Martin was a hometown hero for the Raiders fans of the 80s. At USC, he won one Pac- 8 conference championship, which was his only season with the Trojans. He also earned All Pac-8 honors in 1976.

“Probably the greatest LB in Raiders history. True Champion, RIP,” one fan commented. Rod Martin’s story is undoubtedly one for the books.

When fans walk into the Louisiana Superdome now, there’ll be a tinge of pain when they cast a glance at the iconic photo of the LB from that Super Bowl game. Rod Martin’s legacy as one of the Raiders’ greatest defensive players will forever be cemented in NFL history.