Aaron Donald Fuels Speculation With Exciting Comment About Potential Rams Pairing With Myles Garrett

Aaron Donald retired two years ago, but he hasn’t stayed quiet since the Los Angeles Rams landed Myles Garrett. Soon after the trade was announced, speculation about Donald’s comeback began. The hype might have died down because the former defensive tackle is 35 years old. But when the man of the hour has not let go of the narrative, this chapter is still far from over.

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“While the ink isn’t dry yet, league insiders report that the chance to chase another Super Bowl ring alongside Garrett has Donald seriously preparing for a monumental training camp return,” Clutch Points NFL posted on Instagram. “Putting them on the same defensive line feels completely unfair to every offensive coordinator and quarterback in the league.”

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Donald showed up in the comments section and left everyone abuzz after dropping a simple “👀.”

When Garrett’s trade was first announced, the former DT told Pat McAfee that it got him “thinking” about a return. Both these defenders on the same defensive line will make for a nightmare for all offenses: Donald was one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the league, and Garrett finished 2025 with 23 sacks.

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They combine for a total of five Defensive Player of the Year honors. That is the amount of sheer power the Rams can have if Donald decides to return. According to Sean McVay, Donald could still come back and play at a “pretty high clip.”

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Donald never registered a season with fewer than 40 total tackles in his 10-season NFL career. In 2018 alone, he put up 20.5 sacks, his second straight year in double digits, with three more double-digit years still to come after that. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson knows the feeling better than most, having faced him more than enough times in his career. Wilson called him the “best defensive player” he ever lined up against.

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The resume speaks for itself, which is probably why the Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly texted him last month, telling him he’s “not allowed” to come back. He’s probably only half joking.

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Donald might also feel inspired by Marshawn Lynch and Tom Brady, who resumed their careers after announcing their retirements. The latter won a Super Bowl in his new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, despite already having won six with the New England Patriots.

Aaron Donald won the Super Bowl only once. However, after how the team has shaped up this offseason, there is a good reason to believe that he might be interested in coming back.

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With Matthew Stafford probably preparing for his final year, the Rams have locked in on giving their all to win the Super Bowl. Before they traded for Garrett, they also onboarded Trent McDuffie via trade and added Jaylen Watson from free agency. After Garrett joined the party, the Rams’ Super Bowl odds shot up to +500, and they are now the favorites to be crowned champions.

Add Donald back to that defensive line, and this Rams team stops looking like a contender and starts looking like the winning team.