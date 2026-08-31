Aaron Donald’s Wife Sends 7-Word Message as Rams Legend Officially Ends Retirement

This might be a football season for the books: Aaron Donald is back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 10-time Pro Bowler, who had retired in 2023, will come back to play for the Los Angeles Rams this season, according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. However, had it not been for his wife Erica, Aaron might not have had the green light to suit up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I let him out of the house y’all 🤣 💙🫶🏾,” she wrote on X as a joke.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Won Super Bowl LVI with highest-scoring defense in playoff history. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Aaron Donald is reportedly coming back to the Rams on a one-year, $20 million deal. His return officially changes the stakes for the entire league, as the Rams’ defense has easily become one of the best. He is bringing with him a record of 117 sacks and 577 tackles, and an experience spanning 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald had already won the Super Bowl in 2021 and then injured himself in 2022. After one more season, he felt content about retiring. However, things changed when the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, which is when Donald’s interest in returning was reported. The two have won five of the last nine AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Rams are going all-in for a Super Bowl, and Aaron Donald wants another run at lifting the Lombardi.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Rams started training camp on July 25, Aaron Donald was already preparing for a possible comeback. Coach Sean McVay also said Donald was following a “very strict, regimented process” to get his body ready and decide if he truly wanted to come back. He’d said earlier that if Donald, aged __ decides to return, he could still play at a “pretty high clip.”

We have got viral visuals of Donald’s training drills throughout the offseason, which showed the veteran DT looking just the same. He had officially worked out for the Rams on August 5, and then returned for a second workout on August 16. Schefter had reported that there were doubts about his return after Aaron Donald left the Rams’ office without confirming his plans, but two hours later, he announced his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It didn’t feel like he missed a beat at all,” Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, who joined Donald for a speed workout in August, said, via The Athletic. “It feels like he even got a little bit faster, a little bit hungrier in a way.”

Donald shared the news on Instagram with a highlight reel that ended with shots from his Super Bowl win in 2022, while the Rams shared a picture of a signed letter from Donald that read, “Dear Commissioner Goodell, I’m back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald will join Garrett and young stars Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske. With this solid team, the Rams are also preparing for their second Super Bowl under Sean McVay.

Now, he is ready to show what he is capable of.