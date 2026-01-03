After 10-Year Marriage, Matthew Stafford’s Wife Sets New Relationship Target With Rams QB

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford balances playoff push with heartfelt family moment

Kelly Stafford’s post highlights decade-long partnership entering 2026

All-Pro buzz builds as Stafford chases first career nod

While the Chargers quarterback Matthew Strafford has had a fabulous season on the field, he has a new off-field target to fulfill, according to his wife, Kelly Hall. The star player’s performance has been one of the key factors in confirming the playoff berth for the Los Angeles Chargers with one game remaining in the regular season.

“Just us,” wrote Kelly Hall on her Instagram, kbstrafford89. “Hand in hand. Calling the plays together, raising our girl, building this life.. Teammates forever. Cheers to another year of tough and beautiful chaos with you.”

“2026 🍾” The caption of the post read.

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

Kelly posted a picture of Matthew and her walking amongst the greenery, holding hands, as she set her sights on another wonderful year.

Matthew Strafford met Kelly Hall at the University of Georgia and dated for a few years before marrying on April 4, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2017, they welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler. One year later, the couple became parents again when their third daughter, Hunter, was born. Then in 2020, they became a family of six when their youngest daughter, Tyler, was born.

There are ups and downs in life, and for the last decade, the Straffords have been facing everything together. From leaving Detroit and coming to Los Angeles, and winning the Super Bowl.

Kelly Hall regularly attends games with her girls to cheer for her husband. She did the same in Week 17, when the daughters greeted their father. All of them were blue and pink shirts with “LA Rams” and “9” written on them, indicating their father’s team and jersey number.

“It’s Gameday, you know the drill! 🫶” – the caption read.

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

As they step into a new year, Kelly has already set a target of achieving everything “together” and awaits another eventful year. While Strafford now has a new target with his wife, he is also enjoying life on the field. The veteran quarterback is expected to make the All-Pro this season.

Matthew Strafford’s season could earn him a place on the All-Pro team

Matthew Strafford is having an excellent season with the Los Angeles Rams, recording 4,488 passing yards and scoring 42 touchdowns with a pass completion rate of 65.2%. He is first in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards as a quarterback this season (behind Dak Prescott). Following his achievements in the 2025 season, Strafford has already been called for this year’s Pro Bowl.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell expects four LA Rams players to make the All-Pro team this year, including the star quarterback. The other three are WR Puka Nacua, G Kevin Dotson, and DT Kobie Turner. However, he won’t be making the first team, as the analyst put him on the second team All-Pro.

Barnwell is siding with Drake Maye as the first team All-Pro, who, for him, will also win the MVP of this season, with Strafford coming in a close second.

“I stand roughly where I did three weeks ago — with everyone else beyond the top two ruled out of the race,” wrote Bill Barnwell. “This is Maye vs. Stafford. Last time I wrote about them, I had a very slight lean toward the Patriots standout. Right now, with one week of regular-season football to go, Maye seems like the clear choice as MVP.”

If the three-time Pro Bowler makes it to the All-Pro list, it will be his first time in his professional career. That being said, the race against Drake Maye is not yet over, as there is still one game to go in the regular season, and then there are the playoffs. So, anything could happen.

The star QB is currently preparing to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. After losing two consecutive one-score games, the Rams will be hoping to enter the playoffs with a win. It will be interesting to see how things go for the Los Angeles Rams.