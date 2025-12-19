Al Michaels Puts the Age-Old Jinx on Rams Kicker as Amazon Broadcaster’s Hot Mic Moment Gets Caught

Essentials Inside The Story Al Michaels' call may have jinxed a key moment for the LA Rams.

In a game already spiraling into chaos, a familiar voice set the scene for an outcome that fans swear they’ve witnessed a thousand times before. It happened late in the fourth quarter, with both the LA Rams and the Seattle Seahawks tied. Facing fourth-and-eight, Los Angeles sent out kicker Harrison Mevis for a 48-yard attempt. Al Michaels was convinced the Rams were going to take the lead.

“Here comes the kicker who hasn’t missed,” Michaels said on the Amazon broadcast, pointing out that Mevis was eight-for-eight and had already nailed three field goals that night. “So here we go from 48 yards away… to give the Rams the lead.”

But Michaels’ call most certainly jinxed the field goal attempt, as Mevis, for the first time this season, missed the field goal attempt. And it turned out to be a costly miss.

“And he has been no good,” Michaels said as it turned right.

Seattle seized the opportunity to force overtime and then pulled off a stunning 38-37 victory after trailing by 15 in the fourth quarter. Before that night, the Seahawks had never been 0-172 when trailing by that margin. Meanwhile, the Rams watched their grip on the NFC West slip away, despite standout performances from Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Later, his hot mic caught another candid line as the game spiraled out of control.

“The Rams have been zero in the last 20 minutes,” he said just before a chaotic return and flag sequence. The comment slipped through unfiltered, adding to the broadcast’s unscripted feel.

Mevis wrapped up the night three-for-four on field goals and perfect on extra points. Still, that miss from 48 yards will linger in the minds of fans for a long time.

But the jinx didn’t stop with a kicker. The same voice also turned toward Seattle’s quarterback, and the night took another sharp turn.

Al Michaels’ “Kryptonite” line backfires

The moment felt familiar. Prime time. A big opponent. And Sam Darnold made the kind of mistake Seahawks fans had come to expect. For most of the night, the game seemed to follow a script that was impossible to escape. But then, things took a turn.

Seattle was down 16-14 when Darnold made what appeared to be another devastating mistake. Aiming for Rashid Shaheed, he threw right into the defenders. Rams cornerback Josh Wallace read the play perfectly, intercepted the pass, and returned it to Seattle’s 1-yard line. Los Angeles capitalized and scored. It felt like the narrative was playing out just as it always had. Darnold had faced the Rams before and struggled, throwing four interceptions in a previous 21-19 loss this season.

Al Michaels summed it up bluntly on the broadcast.

“Every player seems to have a kryptonite,” Michaels said. “And the Rams would be Sam’s kryptonite.”

The line landed hard. And for a moment, it felt accurate. Then the game turned. And so did Darnold.

Instead of falling apart, he found his footing. Under pressure, he started making completions. He avoided the late-game mistakes that had haunted him in past encounters with the Rams. Seattle began to fight back. The fourth quarter wiped the slate clean.

In overtime, Darnold delivered the defining sequence of the night. He found Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the back of the end zone for a touchdown that kept the Seahawks alive. Moments later, with the game on the line, he stayed composed again. A quick strike to tight end Eric Saubert on the two-point conversion sealed the win.

The result flipped history. The Seahawks were previously 0-172 all-time when trailing by 15 or more points in the fourth quarter. This became the one, the first game, they bounced back and picked up the win.

Darnold’s night didn’t erase his earlier struggles against the Rams. But it changed the ending. Seattle now leads the NFC West and sits atop the NFC standings. The quarterback, whom many doubted, outlasted his so-called kryptonite.

On a night when the outcome seemed predetermined, Sam Darnold took control and rewrote the story.