Amid Sydney Sweeney Controversy, Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Backs Message to Raise Kids to Be More Than Their Looks

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney’s Novig sports prediction app advertisement has sparked internet debate on the superficial portrayal of women athletes. The viral clip features a father, by the username @dhfitnessinc, who explains why it’s important to explain the difference between attention and true worth to young girls and that waiting till they turn 16 is already too late.

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“What I want them to understand is attention and value are not the same thing,” he stated, urging parents not to let looks dictate self-worth.

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Displaying her strong beliefs on the matter, Kelly Stafford, wife of reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and mother of 4 daughters, looked past the celebrity noise and took her stand on the controversy on Instagram.

The wife of the Los Angeles Rams starting QB showed her support for the strong parenting message, urging families and parents to raise young girls to value grit, character, and capability far above external looks. “THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS,” Kelly Stafford wrote on her Instagram story reposting the viral reel.

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The creator broke down how girls build genuine self-respect through strength, solving problems, staying brave when scared, and bouncing back from defeat. He explained that parents should help their girls “stack the reps of becoming someone they respect” by letting them face reality, fail, and try again.

For Kelly, who raises four young daughters with Matthew: Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter, and Tyler, this does resonate. In an interview with Us Weekly, Kelly admitted having real fear over how social media affects young girls, saying it is scary to watch young kids navigate confidence while strangers comment online.

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During an episode of her The Morning After podcast in August 2025, Kelly broke down in tears while she retold a moment at home that displayed just how early appearance-induced judgments can impact young kids, especially girls.

Her youngest daughter, Tyler, had sweetly complimented her sister, saying, “Wow, you look really pretty in that outfit,” only for the sibling to look her up and down and snap, “You look gross”. This incident led to Kelly explaining to her daughter that she must communicate what she needs from her mother because Kelly was “exhausted” with her acting up.

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However, another incident occurred, and Kelly had to live up to the promise she had made a few days ago. Kelly had told her daughter that if she repeated the behavior, she would walk to and from school to think about what she did. Kelly explained how that broke her heart, and she cried the entire way back.

So when the Sydney Sweeney controversy erupted, there was just no way Kelly Stafford could have let this chance to spread this beautiful parenting message slide.