Rams Announce Double Contract Decision for Matthew Stafford’s Offense Before Free Agency

September 28, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 9 Matthew Stafford, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during the pregame of their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday September 28, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250928_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now behind them, teams have shifted their focus to free agency, which opens on March 9. And the Los Angeles Rams are already making calculated moves to strengthen Matthew Stafford’s offense after his MVP campaign. Because of that, on Monday, the franchise confirmed a trio of familiar deals.

“We have tendered exclusive rights (to) free agents Justin Dedich, Harrison Mevis, and Xavier Smith,” the Rams announced on X.

All three qualified as exclusive rights free agents because of their draft status and limited accrued seasons. To reach unrestricted status, a player must log four accrued seasons, while three seasons are required to become a restricted free agent. And the double signing of offensive lineman Justin Dedich and wide receiver Xavier Smith directly supports Stafford. Together, they accounted for nine starts last season, and that kind of familiarity matters.

Dedich has appeared in 29 games across two years, mostly serving as a steady interior option for the Rams. While he often worked behind starters, he consistently delivered when called upon. This past season, Dedich stepped into larger roles when Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson dealt with injuries. As a result, he proved he could handle meaningful snaps.

Meanwhile, Smith enjoyed career highs in 2025, highlighted by a breakout showing against the Carolina Panthers during the regular season. After carving out his place in 2024, Smith now enters his third year, which has often been a leap season in Sean McVay’s system.

Then the third signing, Harrison Mevis, quietly solved a major problem. The Rams’ Special Teams unit struggled before his arrival, yet Mevis brought stability. He missed just one kick all season, converting 12-of-13 field goal attempts and all 39 extra point attempts in the regular season.

His clean approach eliminated the block issues that once haunted Joshua Karty. That precision set up the biggest kick of his career in snowy Chicago, where he drilled the game-winner to send the Rams to the NFC Championship Game. Given that performance, he looks locked in as the long-term answer.

But among the trio, Smith carries a slight edge after spending 2023 on the practice squad, which gave him valuable system knowledge. Combined with Matthew Stafford leading one of the league’s most productive offenses, these double decisions make sense.

This is a developing story…