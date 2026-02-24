Rams Announce Double Hiring Decision for Sean McVay After Confirming 2026 Coaching Staff

Essentials Inside The Story Los Angeles Rams reshaped their coaching core

A former division rival and a franchise favorite returning in a new role signal calculated risks

The Rams are betting on continuity, trust, and upside heading into 2026

The Los Angeles Rams are building a brain trust of familiar faces around Sean McVay, officially announcing a double of coaching hires that blend outside experience with deep-rooted team history. The head coach’s new staff includes a former NFC West rival head coach, a beloved franchise legend returning in a new role, and also, a fast-rising internal candidate taking over the offense, as the team announced on their official X account on Monday.

First up is Kliff Kingsbury, who joins the staff as assistant head coach. Kingsbury, the former coach of the Arizona Cardinals, has been the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders for the past two seasons. It feels like a soft reset for Kliff Kingsbury, especially after his stock around the league seemed to cool.

A post on X from Ted Nguyen summed up the skepticism bluntly, calling Kingsbury a short-term spark who eventually hits a ceiling. Still, not everyone sees him that way. Even beyond his connection to Sean McVay, Kingsbury has real believers. One of them is the Commanders’ QB Marcus Mariota, who told The Athletic he thrived playing for him because of trust, belief, and how Kingsbury connects with quarterbacks. So while the criticism is loud, the support is real. And maybe this news Rams’ chapter is exactly what Kingsbury needs to flip the narrative. Next on the list is someone familiar with the Rams.

Robert Woods signed a one-day contract to retire as a Ram, ending his 12-year NFL career. Woods had a great five-year stint (2017-21) with the Rams and helped the team reach two Super Bowls. However, he is now set to take on a new role as an assistant wide receivers coach. Woods already knows Sean McVay’s offense, and that matters.

After 12 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, he’s seen just about every coverage, adjustment, and mistake possible. That experience carries weight, as it gives him instant credibility in the room.

Besides these two hirings, the Rams staff also saw an internal promotion. Nate Scheelhaase has been officially named as the new offensive coordinator, taking over for Mike LaFleur, who left to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Scheelhaase, who was the team’s pass game coordinator, is only 35 years old and is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in the league.

In a league where coaching staffs are changed every offseason, the Rams are not waiting around. They are bringing in experience, promoting from within, and welcoming back familiar voices.

A look at Sean McVay’s 2026 Coaching Staff

Sean McVay’s 2026 Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is officially set, and it brings back a familiar core while adding some important new faces, highlighted by Kliff Kingsbury stepping in as assistant head coach.

On the offensive side, Nate Scheelhaase, the offensive coordinator, is joined by Dave Ragone, who adds the associate coordinator title while continuing his work with the quarterbacks.

Looking at the position coaches on offense, the responsibilities are clearly laid out. Rob Calabrese will coach the wide receivers, Ryan Wendell handles the offensive line, Scott Huff works with the tight ends, and Ron Gould leads the running backs. Zak Kromer and Brian Allen will support the offensive line as assistant coaches.

The wide receiver room, though, gets a special boost with former Rams wideout Robert Woods joining as assistant wide receivers coach. At the same time, longtime assistant Eric Yarber transitions into a senior offensive assistant/wide receivers role, while Brian Johnson steps in as a senior offensive assistant. Together, that group adds experience and a fresh perspective to the passing game.

On defense, Chris Shula takes responsibility as defensive coordinator. He will have no shortage of help surrounding him. Giff Smith is the game coordinator and defensive line coach, Greg Williams handles the inside linebackers, and Jimmy Lake coordinates the pass game and defensive backs. Chris Beake will return to coach the safeties, Joe Coniglio coaches the outside linebackers, and Drew Wilkins concentrates on the pass rush.

Robert Wright is hired as a senior defensive assistant, and Michael Hunter is the assistant defensive backs coach.

Special teams are also in good hands. Bubba Ventrone is part of this staff as coordinator, and Kyle Hoke is an assistant. Dan Shamash joins as the management coordinator and assistant tight ends coach.

Overall, it appears that McVay’s coaching staff for the 2026 season is well-organized and well-thought-out. There is continuity where it matters, veteran voices in important positions, and new faces that bring much-needed energy.