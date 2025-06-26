Rams Announce New QB’s Return for 2nd Time as Worrying Matthew Stafford News Reaches Sean McVay

The initial off-season was a time of desperation for the LA Rams. When they announced a trade for WR Cooper Kupp, even their QB Matthew Stafford was frustrated. His wife didn’t hesitate to fire shots at the organization, claiming they were ready to pack their bags if it ever came to that. But post-mandatory minicamps, the situation has eased out. However, now, his reaction would be worth waiting for after Sean McVay‘s latest move, related to a quarterback, could surprise Stafford.

UFL reporter James Larsen created a frenzy with his June 25 tweet when he revealed that QB Dresser Winn is headed back to L.A., and this time, the Rams know exactly what they’re getting. Los Angeles is signing the former Memphis Showboats (USFL/UFL) quarterback, reuniting him with Sean McVay after two previous stints with the team. He is the 12th UFL player this year to sign with the NFL. But he has been here before.

Winn isn’t a household name. He’s a grinder, a quarterback who’s had to earn every look. Coming out of UT Martin, where he threw for 5,800 yards and 37 touchdowns, Winn went undrafted in 2023. The Rams gave him his first NFL shot as a rookie free agent. He didn’t make the final 53, but stuck around, earning respect inside the building for his preparation and command in the huddle. When injuries hit, he was one of McVay’s first calls. That kind of reliability? It sticks.

After bouncing on and off the Rams’ practice squad, Winn took a path few quarterbacks would choose, going to the UFL. Playing for the Memphis Showboats, he started three games in the 2024 UFL season, flashing the upside that made scouts believe in the first place. Dresser Winn already knows the playbook. The margins for error are thin in the NFL.

He’s worked with the staff. And while the Rams are committed to Matthew Stafford for now, with rookie Stetson Bennett and journeyman Jimmy Garoppolo battling behind him, there’s room for a trusted arm to stabilize training camp and preseason. With Dresser Winn, the Rams didn’t just sign a name they know. They signed a quarterback they trust.

While the coach is busy loading up his roster, he also has to keep an eye on the purse. It’s tight!

Sean McVay worried about Matthew Stafford’s finances

This offseason, the Rams didn’t just keep Matthew Stafford, they doubled down. The veteran QB inked a restructured deal through 2026 that gives him up to $84 million, with $80 million guaranteed. It raised his earnings from $27 million to $44 million in 2025. Even with the rework, Stafford’s cap number, $47.47 million, still ranks among the league’s highest.

Stafford is still expensive. And that’s what worries Sean McVay and his coaches. In fact, only Dak Prescott carries a bigger cap hit next season (around $50.5 million, per Spotrac). That puts Stafford above names like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert. This restructuring is about short-term value, not long-term projection. In today’s NFL, that matters.

The Rams are paying Stafford for stability in a wide-open NFC and rewarding him for playing through injury last year when most quarterbacks would’ve folded. The genius in the deal is that it loads up in the front but gives flexibility on the backend. His 2025 cap hit, while high, is less than it was previously (down from $49.67 million to $47.47 million).

In 2026, that drops to $48.27 million, which would only rank 12th among projected cap hits. So while teams like Cleveland and Dallas may be suffocating under bloated QB contracts, the Rams will have breathing room. That’s how GM Les Snead plays the long game.