Before Preseason Kicks In, Davante Adams Takes Family to a Place That Feels Right

Before free agency even had a chance to heat up, the Los Angeles Rams went ahead and dropped their offseason bombshell—signing Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million deal. The silver-and-blue faithful in La-La Land couldn’t have asked for a better swap with Cooper Kupp heading out. For many in Rams House, it felt like a homecoming. Adams, finally back in California, where it all began. Sure, some talking heads raised an eyebrow or two, but overall, the vibe was overwhelmingly positive. After all, when a future Hall of Famer lands in your lap, you don’t question it too hard.

Naturally, the buzz wasn’t limited to just fans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently tapped into the minds of NFL execs and scouts, and one evaluator was quick to highlight this very move. “Sean [McVay] can get really creative with him, because he’s that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside,” the NFL personnel evaluator told Fowler. “It’s a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade.” That “slight upgrade” could be a game-changer if McVay unleashes him the right way.

Meanwhile, even with training camp just around the corner, Adams wasn’t caught up in all the preseason noise. Instead, he hit pause and jetted off to Cabo San Lucas with his family for some much-needed family time. His wife, Devanne Villarreal, gave fans a peek inside their sun-soaked getaway, dropping Instagram stories from the Mexican hotspot known for its beaches and nightlife. The message was clear—before the grind begins, family comes first.

Moreover, it wasn’t just Davante and Devanne. The whole Adams crew was in tow—his parents, Douglas Adams and Pamela Brown, along with daughters Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, and their newborn son. “The best trip with even better company in our favorite place,” Devanne wrote, summing it all up with heart.

Now, back in the City of Angels, the real work starts. Many believe the league is sleeping on this new Rams weapon. But those inside Rams House? They’re betting big that Adams is about to go off.

Davante Adams & the Rams quietly cooking something dangerous

So while the rest of the league’s been busy hyping up every flashy wideout signing, the Rams’ new WR1 has quietly stayed under the radar. But that might just be the best thing for Davante Adams. With a fresh start in the City of Angels, and the Sean McVay offense now featuring another elite route-runner, folks in Rams House are starting to believe this could be Adams’ biggest year yet. And if Cooper Kupp could snag a triple crown with Stafford, who’s to say Adams can’t do the same?

Moving forward, there’s real talk in Rams circles that Adams might actually take over as WR1 from Puka Nacua. Sure, the offense runs through Puka right now, but Stafford isn’t the type to stick to a script. He slings it to whoever’s ready. Adams, with his size and length, brings something Matthew Stafford hasn’t had in years.

More importantly, Adams is already seeing that in real time. “Well, the main thing is, based off a coverage we had today, he doesn’t care what that coverage says,” Adams said at OTAs. “If they’re not playing that coverage right, you might still get the ball. So everybody at all times has got to make sure… it’s never just for the love of the game…”

To top it off, the chemistry between Stafford and Adams is real and growing. “Well, I won’t give you too much on that because I mean, we do talk a lot… I called him—we talked last night about a clip that I saw…” That kind of trust? It’s rare—and it’s scary for defenses.

Safe to say, the rest of the league might want to start paying attention.