Rams’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Sean McVay Taking Arizona State WR & Tennessee CB in Round 1

The Los Angeles Rams won twelve games during the regular season, then played three more in the playoffs, contests all decided by four points or less, the final being a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game. The team needs a successor for league MVP Matthew Stafford, who recently turned 38 years old, and the quarterback position must eventually be addressed.
Help is needed on the perimeter of the offense and defense. The team has the luxury of an additional first-round pick, thanks to last year’s trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Los Angeles Rams’ Needs
Cornerback:
The team is solid at nickel back with Quentin Lake, yet an outside corner is needed. Starter Cobie Durant is headed to free agency, while their other starter, Darious Williams, could be a cap casualty. Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a first-round bust when he was selected by the Washington Commanders, is in the final year of his rookie deal.
Wide Receiver:
Look for the team to lock up Puka Nacua in the offseason with a big-money contract. The team can opt out of Davante Adams’ contract, as the 33-year-old is nearing the end of his great career. Jordan Whittington, the No. 3 wideout, caught 18 passes last season.
Quarterback:
As previously mentioned, Stafford recently turned 38 years old and has one year left on his contract. Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s backup, yet he’s definitely not the long-term answer.
Los Angeles Rams’ Mock Draft
ROUND 1: Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State
I don’t buy into Tyson being a top-10 pick, and believe his sweet spot starts around pick 12. The Rams’ first selection is pick 13.
Tyson would be a great fit for the offense and set them up for the future.
ROUND 1: Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee
Despite a somewhat disappointing performance at the Senior Bowl, Hood really elevated his game last season and comes with an upside.
If Ty Simpson is available, that would be the pick.
ROUND 2: Connor Lew/C/Auburn
Call this drafting for 2027. Present starter Coleman Shelton has one year left on his contract, and Beaux Limmer, a sixth-round pick from 2024, is a nice backup at center or guard.
ROUND 3: Cole Payton/QB/North Dakota State
Payton has the size and arm strength comparable to Stafford. He’s a little more athletic and better at carrying the ball.
Of course, he’s light years behind Stafford, who was the first pick of the 2009 draft, at equal points in their careers. Yet Payton has a ton of upside and a lot of tools to work with.