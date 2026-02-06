Calls Mount Against Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP Win as Patriots Fans Rally Over Drake Maye Snub

This NFL season’s MVP race between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has officially come to an end. Stafford, 37, remained the top MVP contender all season despite the Rams’ loss in the NFC Championship Game. At the same time, second-year quarterback Maye elevated his play, guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl, and firmly placed himself in the MVP conversation. When the final votes came in, however, the veteran QB edged out the rising star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 5, Matthew Stafford claimed the MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony in San Francisco, California. Between the end of the 2025 regular season and the start of the postseason, the Associated Press conducted MVP voting. According to journalist Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Drake Maye missed out on the award by just one vote as Stafford earned 24 of the 50 first-place votes, while Maye secured 23.

That close result, however, quickly sparked backlash from Patriots fans who flooded social media, voicing frustration and calling the decision a snub for their QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.