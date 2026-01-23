Rams’ Chris Shula Breaks Silence on HC Interviews Amid Interest From Steelers for Vacant Job

The Los Angeles Rams’ roaring playoff success has positioned Chris Shula among the top contenders for the head coach role. On Thursday, when asked about his thoughts on leading as head coach, Shula shared a philosophy rooted in the belief that a successful team depends on trust and delegation, not control. His approach might be what makes him stand out on Sean McVay’s staff.

“You hire great people, and you give them space to do their job, and you try to provide help wherever you can, and you are always working with people,” he said while addressing the media. “But also, that’s why you hire the people, so they can go do their job. And that’s what you need to do as a head coach. You’re not going to be able to do everything. So obviously, delegating has got to be a big skill of that.”

As of now, nearly one-third of NFL teams are searching for new head coaches this season. And at 39, Chris Shula fits the league’s growing trend of hiring younger and defensive-minded coaches.

He has vast experience in multiple roles, dating back to his NFL debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Chargers. After his one-year stint as defensive quality control, he joined the Rams. During his nine years with the team, he served in multiple positions, including assistant linebackers coach, linebackers coach, pass game coordinator, and defensive coordinator.

His player-friendly approach has paved the way for his success in the past. Early in his first season calling plays, the Rams’ defense faced trouble with complex schemes. And that’s when Shula simplified things by introducing several simpler options instead of one overloaded play call. The bold decision paid off as players such as defensive end Kobie Turner and safety Kamren Curl both experienced improvement in their speed and confidence.

Moreover, he focused on giving players just the information they needed to excel in their specific roles. The results backed it up this season as the defense ranked third in pressures (274) and fourth in pressure rate (41.7%). The unit also allowed just 20.4 points per game, the tenth lowest in the league. With such stellar stats and liberal leadership, it’s no surprise teams like the Steelers are paying close attention.

Chris Shula emerges as one of Pittsburgh’s top HC candidates

The Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring multiple options as they begin their search for Mike Tomlin’s successor. And one name that’s drawing serious interest is Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Mind you, his unit asserted dominance over Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold, sacking him four times in Week 16. He is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, and his growing reputation in the NFL, along with his experience in multiple defensive roles, aligns with what Pittsburgh is looking for.

At only 39, Shula fits the franchise’s preference for hiring a younger, defensive-minded head coach. However, the Steelers must wait, as their potential candidate is busy preparing his team for the NFC Championship game this weekend. Because of this, the team will be able to conduct its first face-to-face meeting only after next week.

Meanwhile, timing is crucial because nearly a third of the league is looking for new head coaches this offseason. With so many teams hunting for fresh leadership, the Steelers may face stiff competition for Shula. Reports suggest that the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are also eyeing him. Beyond Shula, the Steelers are also considering options like Jesse Minter, Brian Flores, Mike McCarthy, and Anthony Weaver.

With such a crowded field, anything could happen. Also, selecting the next coach carries high stakes for Pittsburgh, which has enjoyed rare coaching stability since 1969. So, they would avoid choosing the wrong successor or watching the right one thrive elsewhere. For a team built on consistency and smart leadership, the Steelers’ next coaching decision could define their future.