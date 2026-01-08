Rams’ Chris Shula Sends Strong Message Ahead of Wildcard Game As Sean McVay Clears Feelings on Potential Departure

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Shula's name sits on the NFL's coaching radar, but his focus remains locked on somewhere else

Playoff timing, past scars, and a looming rematch add tension as opportunity waits just beyond wild-card weekend

With coaching vacancies piling up and league interest inevitable, this offseason might bring some surprises

Chris Shula is not hiding the ambition; still, he is not rushing the moment either. The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator knows what sits in front of him. A chance to become a third-generation NFL head coach. Meanwhile, timing matters; with wild-card weekend here, assistants involved in playoff games are back on the league’s radar. For Shula, that door is real, but first, there is work to finish for the Rams House.

So instead of drifting into future talk, Shula keeps his routine tight. On Wednesday, he made it clear his head stays with the Panthers. The same Panthers who clipped the Rams 31-28 back on Nov. 30. That loss serves as a stark reminder of the task at hand, which is why Shula insists he will “segment” his mind and “lock in” on the task at hand.

“We have an opponent that’s extremely capable of beating us, obviously,” Shula said. “That warrants all of my attention, so that’s what they’re going to get.”

Shula, 39, has been a fixture on Sean McVay’s staff since they both arrived in 2017, building on a relationship that started at Miami (Ohio). After coaching various defensive positions, he finally took the coordinator reins in 2024 when Raheem Morris departed for the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, the league carousel spins again. After Morris was fired on Monday, Atlanta reopened its doors. That makes seven head coach jobs available. Still, Shula is careful when asked if he feels ready.

“If the right spot and the right context and the right situation presents itself, when that time comes we’ll decide that,” Shula said. “I’ll sit down with Sean and everybody I’m close to and make that decision,” he said.

For now, the Rams come first.

Sean McVay feels Chris Shula will get an HC opportunity

With seven head coaching jobs currently open, the league’s hiring cycle is in full swing. The latest coaching change came when the Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh. And once again, Sean McVay’s staff sits in the middle of it. He has a long track record of turning Rams assistants into head coaches. Therefore, eyes naturally drift toward Chris Shula.

McVay has not received interview requests for Shula yet, but that does not worry him. Instead, he sees it as procedural. Teams simply cannot talk to coaches who are prepping for wild-card weekend. Since the Rams are still alive in the playoffs, Shula stays off limits for now. However, that window closes fast.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Then comes McVay’s confidence. When asked about potential interview requests for his staff, McVay joked before clarifying his expectations for Shula, “I got a couple requests for some trades from me. No, I’m just kidding.”

“I don’t think so yet, but I do know that those are—based on some of the things that I’ve heard, I would imagine that Chris will get a couple requests. I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen. But nothing official as of yet. Not anybody else.”

Meanwhile, Shula is not alone on that short list. Mike LaFleur also sits high on league radars. Both are expected to draw serious interest once interviews open. At the same time, Nate Scheelhaase could slide into the head coach conversations around the NFL. Simply put, the Rams staff is stacked.

For now, Los Angeles enjoys rare continuity. The Rams managed to keep both Shula and LaFleur in 2025 after losing Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris last year. That stability helped steady the Rams House. Still, the City of Angels knows how this story usually ends. Success attracts attention, and this offseason, another departure or two feels very possible.