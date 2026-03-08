Congratulations Pour In as Super Bowl-Winning Rams Defender Announces Retirement After 8 NFL Seasons

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran cornerback brings his eight-year NFL career to an end.

His journey included stops with multiple teams and a return to Los Angeles.

Fans shared messages online thanking him for his contributions.

The Los Angeles Rams shared an emotional message on social media this Saturday as one of their Super Bowl heroes announced his retirement. Cornerback Darious Williams is stepping away from football after eight seasons in the NFL, ending a journey that began as an undrafted player and ended with a championship ring. The Rams posted a picture of Williams on X along with a heartfelt message celebrating his time with the franchise.

“Forever a Super Bowl LVI champ! · Congrats on a great career, Darious!” the X post read.

The 32-year-old was placed on the reserve/retired list before the announcement became official. The Jacksonville-born defender spent eight seasons in the NFL and had two different stints in Los Angeles during that time.

His career began in 2018 when he joined the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Later that year, the Rams claimed him off waivers. Over time, he worked his way into the starting lineup and formed a strong partnership with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the secondary.

Williams played a key role during the 2021 season when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that title game, he led the Rams with eight tackles and helped the defense close out the victory.

After that championship season, Williams signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started for two seasons in Jacksonville before being released. The cornerback returned to the Rams in 2024 for another run in Los Angeles.

Injuries limited him during his final seasons. When healthy, he was a consistent playmaker, racking up 12 interceptions and defending 77 passes over his 100-game career, proving to be a reliable force in the secondary. Williams’ retirement ends a long football journey that started with hard work and determination and ended with a Super Bowl story.

Fans show love as Darious Williams steps away from football

After the Rams announced Williams’ retirement, many fans talked about his role in the Super Bowl run and the hard path he took to reach the NFL. His story from undrafted rookie to champion still means a lot to fans.

Fans of Darious Williams have been vocal about their admiration for his time with the Rams, sharing messages of thanks and appreciation on social media. One fan expressed gratitude for his dedication on the field, writing, “Thanks bro… for the yrs of hard work and dedication…. Fans love you foo!!!” This comment captured the way many supporters valued his consistent effort and commitment throughout his career.

Others highlighted the impact Williams had on the team as a whole. One fan said, “Thank you, Darious, for everything you have done to help this club.”

Williams’ influence during the Rams’ championship season also left a lasting impression. A supporter wrote, “Darious Williams Every Ram fan cannot forget Key to winning that SB Solid contributor throughout his Ram career THANK YOU.” This illustrated the critical role he played during one of the most memorable seasons in team history.

Fans also followed his journey back to Los Angeles with excitement. After leaving earlier in his career, one fan shared, “I was sad when u left and happy when u came back…..happy u get to leave the game on ur terms.” The comment showed how closely supporters tracked his career and celebrated his personal milestones.

Many fans simply enjoyed the way Williams played on the field. “Loved watching him play was amazing,” one supporter wrote, reflecting the excitement and entertainment he brought to every game.

On the other hand, some highlighted his rise from an underdog to a strong NFL player. On X, a fan wrote, “Darious Williams’ journey is the perfect underdog story. Undrafted in 2018, he spent time with the Ravens’ practice squad before joining the Rams… What a legacy for an undrafted cornerback who simply refused to quit.” This comment underscored how his perseverance and dedication inspired countless fans and became a defining part of his legacy.

Williams’ retirement closes the book on a quintessential NFL journey, one that took him from the waiver wire to the top of the championship podium, cementing a legacy built not on draft pedigree, but on relentless determination that Rams fans won’t soon forget.