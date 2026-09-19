Rams Continue to Face Headaches Over Puka Nacua as WR’s Mysterious Injury Puts Sean McVay’s Plans in Jeopardy

Puka Nacua’s sudden absence from Friday’s practice, just a day after he was seen practicing normally, has caused a frenzy in LA. A sudden hip issue left the WR’s status hanging in the balance, seemingly causing Sean McVay’s offense to face a loss they may not be ready to face ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

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“More about DT Aaron Donald planning to play Monday night, but WR Puka Nacua missing practice Friday, via @sarahbarshop,” wrote NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

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Nacua, who had five catches for 74 yards in Week 1, was not listed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injury report on Thursday. However, a day later, the wide receiver was listed on the report due to a hip injury. With the Los Angeles Rams about to host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, HC Sean McVay needs to prepare a backup plan around one of his important offensive pieces.

Nacua had already missed three weeks earlier in August 2026 during training camp due to strained psoas muscle soreness as the receiver was forced to leave a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

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Dr. Jesse Morse pointed out that the injury may also have been due to stress caused by the Rams’ recent international travel to Melbourne, Australia, for the Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Ok, so maybe I should’ve faded Puka Nacua a little bit more for this season… Now he’s DNP because of a hip issue. Compensation written all over this one, tracked back to his initial groin + hip flexor injury in August,” Dr. Jeff Mueller said as per Pro Football Network.

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For McVay, the bigger concern is what Nacua’s absence could mean for an offense that is already searching for answers.

The wide receiver was the Rams’ leading receiver in their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After the Rams managed only seven points in that 27-7 loss, McVay’s offense already has plenty to correct before facing the Giants. Losing Nacua, or even having to manage his workload, can force another adjustment to the offensive system.

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And Nacua may not be the only concern in the receiver room.

Jordan Whittington also missed Friday’s practice due to a quadriceps injury, while Davante Adams returned after a rest day on Thursday. The situation leaves McVay with a mixture of positive and negative developments as the Rams move closer to Monday night.

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The Rams entered the week hoping to put their Week 1 disappointment behind them. Instead, they now have much bigger chaos. There is no confirmed indication that the injury will keep Nacua out of Monday’s game, but there is no clarity on why his status changed so abruptly.

Now, will Nakua’s hip issue prove to be minor, or another problem the Los Angeles Rams must solve before Monday night?