Davante Adams Breaks Silence on Backup Jimmy Garoppolo as Matthew Stafford’s Injury Exposes Rams’ True Character

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense has been like a spinning wheel pointing in several directions in 2025. They finished 20th in scoring last season and have been trying to find their identity ever since. But Davante Adams, who just joined the team this year, may have just set the tone. With zero hesitation, the wide receiver said, “I feel like I can get 2K (receiving yards).” His statement turned heads and set expectations sky-high. But the real buzz? Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo are teammates again. Yes, those two. Remember the tension during their time with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Back then, Adams wasn’t shy about showing frustration. In the 2023 season, the Netflix series “Receiver” captured him on the sidelines after Garoppolo missed him deep. “This is f***ing pathetic, bro,” Adams snapped. “Just throw the f***ing ball, man! F**k. Tired of this f***ing bull****.” Harsh, right? Adams later admitted he supported Garoppolo’s benching in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell. Shortly after, Garoppolo was cut. He landed in Los Angeles as Matthew Stafford’s backup, while Adams had a brief stint with the Jets before making his way to L.A. So how do things stand now between the two? Recently, Davante Adams gave some insights into the situation.

Davante Adams joined Scott Kaplan & Beto Duran for an interview after the recent Rams training camp. Adams talked about playing with the Rams, amongst other things. But the interview led to some unexpected revelations as Adams opened up about playing with Jimmy Garoppolo again. Surprisingly, he had nothing but positive things to say.

“It’s amazing. I love Jimmy,” Davante Adams said. “It was never personal… We got to, you know, catch up and get on the right page, and obviously that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there.” He even said the two had laughed about their time with the Raiders and have been “making plays” since camp began. That’s a big shift from last year’s tone. So, was Adams misunderstood the whole time? The tension didn’t come out of nowhere. Adams skipped OTAs in 2023. Instead of joining his teammates under new OC Luke Getsy, he posted a video of himself washing his car. Not subtle. Then came Netflix’s Receiver, where Adams’ frustration with the Raiders took center stage.

Garoppolo did not stay quiet either. After signing with the Rams this year, he spoke candidly about his Raiders experience. “I’ve been in a bad organization,” he told the LA Times in March. “And I’ve seen how it can wear on you.” According to Jimmy G, joining the Rams wasn’t just about playing time. “The Rams came with a strong offer, I love the people here, love the teammates,” he said. “I didn’t want to go through that again.” Is this a case of two stars scarred by the same storm finally finding peace? Maybe. It will still remain questionable until both of them play together again, and with the recent update about Matthew Stafford, that might happen sooner than anyone might’ve expected.

Matthew Stafford’s injury can reveal the Rams’ true character

Now here’s where things get interesting. Matthew Stafford, usually as tough as they come, is battling back soreness and has missed two straight weeks of camp. Stafford has played through pain before, but back issues are unpredictable – especially for a quarterback in his mid-30s. Head coach Sean McVay insists Stafford will be fine and should be ready for the season opener against the Texans on September 7. But he hasn’t given a firm timeline. That uncertainty? It’s raising eyebrows.

Rams reporter Blaine Grisak even noted, “Apparently not allowed to talk about Matthew Stafford’s back soreness… It COULD be fine. It’s also not something to ignore. The Rams are just always so vague about injuries.” Should Rams fans be worried? Maybe. Stafford had recorded 3,762 yards with 20 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2024. With a passer rating of 93.7, the QB was an asset for the Rams.

If Stafford’s recovery stalls, guess who’s next in line? Yep, Jimmy Garoppolo. And that means Davante Adams and Garoppolo might be playing real snaps together again… soon. Garoppolo had said he’s excited to be on the same team as Adams. “Pumped, man,” he told reporters. “Talented receiver. It’ll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page.” But let’s be honest: we’ve seen what happens when these two don’t click on the field. Will past frustrations stay buried?

Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo seem to be in a good place… for now. Training camp is all smiles and good vibes. But what happens when the football starts flying? If Garoppolo misfires again, will Adams stay cool this time? The Rams are walking a tightrope. Stafford’s health is uncertain, Garoppolo’s history with Adams is complicated, and the season opener is fast approaching. Can this partnership work the second time around? That’s anyone’s guess. One thing’s certain – the Rams’ true character will face a real test in the days ahead.