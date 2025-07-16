Davante Adams Takes Command of Rams WR Room as Battered Puka Nacua Eyes Stronger Comeback

Imagine being a kid in a candy store. And not just any candy store, but one stacked with every rare, legendary, top-shelf sweets you could dream of. Now imagine that candy store is the Los Angeles Rams‘ wide receiver room, and Puka Nacua just got the keys to it.

He has the golden key and the ultimate cheat code to greatness right alongside him. While fans are still freaking out over the Rams’ shiny new addition and what it could mean for the 2025 offense, Puka Nacua is already locked in and soaking up from a WR who’s been torching DBs since before he was even in college. Something is cooking in LA, and it all starts with Davante Adams.

“Learning the game from another all-time great? I feel like I’m stealing. I’m like a kid in a candy store,” Puka said on NFL’s The Insiders. Think about it: in one season, he’s been in the huddle with Matthew Stafford, coached by Sean McVay, and learned next to Cooper Kupp. And now? He’s got No. 17 lining up beside him. The kid sure is living a good life. And he left no doubt about Adams’s rank in the WR room. “17 is gonna lead the way for us,” he said.

Davante Adams didn’t come to LA just to slap on Cooper Kupp’s jersey and fill a spot. He’s here to create his own legacy. We’re talking over 11,800 receiving yards, 103 touchdowns, six Pro Bowls, and three First-team All-Pro nods. Certified greatness. But the real magic? It’s in those fine details. His footwork at the line, the suddenness, the way he controls tempo and flips leverage like Magnus Carlsen.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 17 carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

And for Puka Nacua? That’s exactly what he wants to learn from him. “His route running. His ability to change pace while he’s moving, winning against negative leverage, it’s fantastic to see,” he said. And according to Rams insider Wyatt Miller, Adams is already putting in teaching shifts. He’s teaching new drills, release moves, and mental tricks of the trade you don’t get from coaches alone.

And that’s massive for Puka. He broke rookie records in 2023 with 105 catches for 1,486 yards. He led the entire NFL in yards per route run vs. zone (3.57 YPRR) and ranked seventh vs. man (3.04). He’s already elite. But locking in with a living Hall of Famer and sharpening every detail? The ceiling increases even further.

It’s safe to say that Puka might be in for a breakthrough season. He’s eyeing a strong comeback from that injury-riddled last season. But that man’s resilience? Inspiring.

Puka’s push to stay healthy

The kid sure has a lot to learn from Adams. But when it comes to resilience? No one can teach him that. Puka’s been through the wringer. In 2024, a knee injury during joint practice with the Chargers knocked him out for five games. And when he came back? He played through pain that didn’t go away for weeks.

Still, he put up some decent numbers. 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns. That’s after already breaking every rookie record in sight. Toughness. Grit. No excuses. The kid is built differently.

“I feel fantastic. It was a battle last year. So many bumps and bruises… thanks to the Rams training staff for keeping me safe because I just want to be out there playing football on Sundays,” he said. The med staff sure did hood. It could’ve been so much worse because of the hits he took last season. And this offseason, Puka’s going all in. Smarter rehab, sharper prep, and laser focus on recovery.

Davante brings the precision. Puka brings the fight. And with Stafford’s arm and McVay calling the shots? This team looks scary. Don’t be surprised if, come Week 1, the Rams’ passing game looks like it’s in cheat mode. Smooth routes, big plays, and that extra spark you only get when a legend’s showing the ropes. It’s going to be a problem for NFC West.