Rams DBs Dare Sam Darnold to Test Them After Sean McVay Puts Locker Room on Notice

The LA Rams have a knack for shattering Super Bowl dreams. They crushed the Panthers’ and Bears’ hopes already this season. Matthew Stafford and the offense pulled through after the tough divisional game, but now the Rams’ defensive backs are stepping up, with fire in their eyes, daring Sam Darnold to try those same flashy plays again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Usually, you hope a guy doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Kam Kinchens said of Darnold. “In my case, I’m hoping he makes the same mistake twice, because that’s more picks for me.”

The Rams and Seahawks have already clashed twice this regular season, and hold a 1-1 record. In Week 16, Seattle edged out a thrilling overtime win. But back in Week 11, the Rams dominated at home. That Week 11 victory was special for Kam, who snagged two of his six career interceptions against the Seahawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win here means everything for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay. It would send McVay to his third Super Bowl with the franchise, a feat no other Rams coach has ever achieved. Yet McVay is keeping his team grounded, urging them to ignore the pressure and lock in on the task at hand.

“We can’t beat ourselves before we even try to attempt to do what we’re capable of doing and what we want to try to do against a phenomenal defense,” said McVay during a press conference. “Let’s make sure we take care of our own house. We can’t afford to make the mistakes we made last week if we expect to try to be able to advance against this outfit. After the ball is snapped, let’s strain, let’s understand how good these guys are, and let’s do a great job of just fighting our ass off through the cycle of the snap because that’s what’s gonna be required.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing; stay tuned!