NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Davante Adams Injury News For Sean McVay Before Seahawks Game

Medical experts expect Adams to miss Week 16, possibly longer

Road showdown at Seattle could decide NFC West without Rams’ top scorer

Sean McVay’s Rams are riding high after their Week 14 win, but the mood in L.A. could sour fast. Currently tied against the Seattle Seahawks in their division, the team’s wide receiver, Davante Adams, has injured his hamstring again. While fans have been waiting for an update on the 32-year-old’s situation, NFL doctor Jesse Morse dropped a concerning bomb ahead of the Week 16 clash.

“I expect Davante Adams to miss Week 16’s matchup with a reinjury to his hamstring,” Jesse Morse (M.D.) wrote on X. “Depending on the severity of reinjury, there’s a chance he misses Week 17 and Week 18 if it’s closer to a grade 2 than grade 1. The Rams are currently the only NFC team to clinch a playoff spot. They need a healthy Adams if they want to make another deep run.”

Davante Adams was injured on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, during the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. He hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter while running a route. Adams fell to the ground, stayed down for a moment, then walked off the field under his own power and went to the locker room. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the game. The game saw Adams catch four passes for 71 yards.

Before this game, Adams was already dealing with a hamstring issue and was listed as questionable to play. This injury appears to have aggravated that earlier problem. Davante Adams’ absence for the Week 16 game against the Seahawks would be a major loss for the Rams. This season, he has 60 catches for 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns, making him Los Angeles’ top scoring threat. Without his presence, the Rams’ passing attack may struggle to stretch the field and score in the red zone.

Ian Rapoport expresses concerns over Davante Adams’ injury

Amid the concerning situation surrounding Davante Adams, NFL insider Ian Rapoport also stepped forward to express his thoughts. While addressing the Week 15 injuries on Good Morning Football, Rapoport mentioned how this doesn’t seem right for both the wide receiver and his team as a whole. He also highlighted a similar pattern of injuries that has been followed throughout the season so far.

There’s several things here. First of all, he needs to have a full evaluation, needs to get his MRI,” Rapoport said on X. “Los Angeles Rams play Thursday with any injury, but certainly a hamstring injury. Hard to imagine he is out there Thursday night against Seattle in what is a big game. There are only a couple types of injuries this time of year. There’s an injury where a guy’s fine. There’s an injury where, OK, he’s back for the playoffs and then he’s done. The hope is this is one of those. He’s back to the playoffs.”

The Rams are set to face the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season, and with both teams sitting at 11-3, the stakes could not be higher. Los Angeles will be on the road this time, testing their mettle outside SoFi Stadium after taking the earlier home clash. With Davante Adams’ status still in question, the Rams could be without one of their most dangerous weapons, making the challenge even steeper.