“Drowning Myself”: Puka Nacua Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction As Rams WR Faces Potential NFL Suspension

Disclaimer: This article discusses alcohol addiction; if you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use, help is available. Contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Puka Nacua’s offseason took a turn few saw coming. Speaking with Elle Duncan on Netflix ahead of the Rams‘ opener against the 49ers, the star receiver called his experiences the “darkest times I’ve had in my life,” pointing to alcohol as one of the ways he tried to cope up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think one, alcohol was definitely a thing for me,” Nacua said in a video of the interview shared by NFL reporter Arye Pulli on X. “Just kind of drowning myself, so that the issues and the stress that I was feeling never had the opportunity to be addressed. But right when I entered the rehabilitation center, I was able to have open and honest conversations.”

The admission comes months after an unrelated offseason incident left the threat of NFL discipline hanging over him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per USA Today Sports, on March 25, a woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Nacua bit her and her friend while drunk on Dec. 31, 2025, and made an anti-semitic remark. About a week later, on April 1, the wide receiver’s attorney, Levi McCathern, revealed that Nacua had checked into a rehab facility in Malibu, trying to get ahead of his problems before they got ahead of him.

McCathern, however, clarified that Nacua’s move wasn’t a direct reaction to the lawsuit filed against him. He did admit, though, that all the media coverage played a part, saying “the combination of stories ya’ll have run is certainly a contributing factor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Puka Nacua showed up to Rams training camp in 2026 as a full participant, despite everything going on off the field.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Nacua faced possible misdemeanor battery charges, but he has started the process for a pre-filing diversion. This program allows eligible defendants to avoid criminal prosecution if they complete the requirements, such as counseling, community service, or restitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of that guarantees he’s in the clear with the league, though.

The NFL hasn’t announced whether Nacua starting the diversion process is sufficient by itself to warrant discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. If it isn’t, Nacua likely will be available to play for the Rams again. If it is, there is still the chance of a suspension coming down the road in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes all this sting a little more is the timing. Nacua just wrapped up one of the best receiving seasons anyone put together in 2025, recording 129 catches (best in the league), 1,715 yards (second most), and 10 touchdowns (tied for sixth).

Despite that kind of production from a former fifth-round pick, his payday has yet to catch up with his performance. For context, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba just signed a deal worth over $42 million a year, while Nacua is heading into the last year of his rookie contract, making just $5.767 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

However it plays out, the next few months will go a long way in determining what kind of season Nacua has upon his return.