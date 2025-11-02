$8.6B Rival Jeopardizes Sean McVay’s Triple Bengals Swoop Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay already brought in CB Roger McCreary to enhance their secondary. But before the NFL trade deadline, they may have some more moves in them. Now, they’re on the Cincinnati Bengals’ backs for some more firepower. However, it’s easier said than done. According to the latest developments by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, they might face some competition before the alarm rings on November 4 at 4 pm ET.

“Many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson,” Russini reported Saturday.

Before Week 9, the Rams traded for McCreary with a conditional fifth-round and a sixth-round pick to the Titans, since their secondary was already dealing with injuries. First, it was Akhello Witherspoon. Now, Darious Williams might also go on the IR after banging his shoulder. Apparently, they’ve had their eyes on the Auburn alum. His connection to the Rams assistant coach, Aubrey Pleasant, only added to why they wanted him in LA.

The team is still eyeing to keep stacking talent on its 4th-ranking defense, according to PFF. But there are some hurdles.

First, according to Russini, Cincinnati is not exactly keen on shifting its core pieces right now. Second, their $8.6B worth NFC rival in the San Francisco 49ers, is also circling the same names and might go head-to-head with the Rams for a few reasons:

DE Trey Hendrickson: Since losing Nick Bosa for the season, Hendrickson has been the first name making rounds in the 49ers front office. However, there are a few issues. One, his hip injury. He missed Week 7 and was limited to only eight snaps in Week 8. He is again doubtful for the next matchup. Coming into the season, he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. But he has only accounted for 4 so far.

Two, he is a free agent after this season. Given the 49ers’ injury-laden history, he might not be the best option to go ahead with. But with his hip injury, the Bengals might prefer to bring in a younger player. He’s a proven menace off the edge, but is pricey. So, the Rams would likely have to cough up a first-rounder, and then still figure out his contract after the season. Unless McVay sees him as a one-year rental.

With two more years on his contract, Wilson’s value is tough to peg. But in all, he has only played a total of 43 defensive snaps, allowing a passer rating of 125.8 on 25 targets with only six run stops.

Under the new defensive setup, 222 of his 270 snaps have been outside at the corner. The 49ers could slide Deommodore Lenoir inside to nickel and shift Upton Stout to safety. That might sideline Ji’Ayir Brown, but it would upgrade the unit’s speed and flexibility. At the same time, the Rams already have McCreary and might not need him to begin with.

Now, the LA Rams can certainly use more help on their defense, which has already allowed 117 points and sits at fourth in the league, per PFF. Having a better corps to add to the first-ranking offense on PFF would certainly help the 5-2 team in their run to a successful playoff run.

Notably, Stafford has looked fearless since shaking off his back injury. He’s firing darts, taking hits, and still standing tall. When your QB is dealing like that, keeping him clean becomes job number one. That’s exactly where McVay’s new trade targets come in. But San Francisco is in dire need, too.

However, will the Bengals let other teams take away their proven pieces?

Do the Bengals plan on trading their stars?

In her report, Russini clearly mentioned that some teams, for now, don’t believe Cincinnati has any real interest in moving its core pieces. But are there any circumstances where the Bengals just might want to? Actually, there are.

Right now, the Joe Burrow-less Bengals sit at 3-5 with a -79 point differential, the second-worst mark in the league. So, if Cincinnati is willing to cash in on some big names, it should not come as a surprise. Despite being one of the top sack artists in the league, Hendrickson has been battling with the Bengals’ front office to get a new contract extension for years. To this point, though, he hasn’t. With the Bengals struggling to keep their playoff push alive, they might opt to cut him before it’s too late.

As mentioned previously, Wilson’s role has been reduced this season, with the team opting to go with their younger options instead. So, theoretically, the Bengals might let him walk away before November 4. Given Cincy’s current situation, they may want to at least listen to the offers they have at hand. While the two players might not dress up against the Chicago Bears on 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, they will still be under a magnifying glass for the Rams and the 49ers.

The clock’s ticking, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.