“Fighting for My 300 Seconds of Peace”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Calls Out “Completely Unbothered” Rams QB As Kids Bother Her

Matthew Stafford has built a career on braving pass rushers, fourth-quarter deficits, and Super Bowl pressure. At home, though, that same calm may be costing him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kelly Stafford says she’s fighting for five minutes of quiet with four daughters in the house, while her husband stays, in her words, completely unbothered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I JUST NEED 5 MINUTES,” Kelly Stafford wrote in the caption of a video she posted on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Dad is somewhere in this house, completely unbothered, while I’m barricaded in the laundry room fighting for my 300 seconds of peace. My mom’s out there…where’s the last place you hid (or locked yourself in) just to get a little peace?! PS- the no treats works every time in the Stafford house.”

The Rams quarterback’s wife posted a video from inside her laundry room, where she had shut herself away from her daughters (in jest). The clip shows the girls and the dog camped right outside the door, with the kids sliding notes underneath it. Kelly tells them to “Stay away,” and they fire back with “LOL we are not going away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls overpowered Kelly once, who greeted her with mischievous grins. One of them said, “We got her!” while Kelly replied, “Leave me alone!”

The video wraps up with a note from Kelly that simply says “No treats.” As her caption hinted, Matthew never shows up on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t mean he’s a distant dad. Matthew has often been seen spending time with his daughters, kissing and hugging them. The family of six tries to be together on game days, with Kelly taking the trouble of managing travel with all four daughters and balancing their lives at home.

Matthew was also a coach to three of his daughters this spring, who have taken an interest in flag football. They were supposed to be coached by a local high school student, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, but that didn’t work out. Stafford was ultimately looked at as the ideal replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not so surprisingly, Matthew’s team won the Championship. Fatherhood has long been central in his life, and he celebrates that fact even today.

“It’s the greatest part of my life, to be honest with you,” he said in a Rams.com Q&A in April 2021. “It changed it in so many ways. … You’ll never know what that feeling is until you have kids, and I’ve been lucky enough to have that four times. Four beautiful little daughters. I’m lucky in that regard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls are pretty involved in the fun side of game days too. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the start of this season, Kelly talked about their viral outfits and how the daughters now have a say in what they wear compared to past years.

“They’re helping me with them this year, which is really fun,” the girl mom told PEOPLE exclusively of her daughters’ looks to cheer on their dad, Matthew. “They’re telling me what they want on things and where they want it. So we’re making it a collaboration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Things have been far less cheerful on the field. After a busy offseason of additions, many people had the Rams as Super Bowl favorites heading into 2026. Six weeks in, they sit at 2-4 and haven’t looked like contenders at all.

Injuries are a big part of the story. Myles Garrett, the big offseason acquisition, has played in just one game. Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald have each missed time, and Davante Adams is now expected to be out for six to 10 weeks.

Stafford has had his own struggles, too. He has thrown multiple interceptions in two games and has six on the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through six games, he has completed 164 of 249 passes (65.9%) for 1,794 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 91.7 passer rating. Those numbers aren’t terrible on their own, but they fall well short of what the team needs. Especially because Stafford won the NFL MVP last year

For a team with big expectations, Stafford and Co. have their work cut for them.