Final Injury Report for Rams vs. Cardinals: Will Davante Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr. Play in Week 14 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story LA Rams face multiple key injuries across offense and defense

Will the Rams' receiver Davante Adams play against the Cardinals?

Cardinals rule out multiple players, including Marvin Harrison Jr.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with eyes locked on redemption. The loss last week did not sit well with them. However, a recent update on the Rams’ wide receiver Davante Adams changed the tone.

Adams missed the first practice session of the week, which instantly created panic. But then he participated in back-to-back practices to close out the week. The hamstring issue he suffered in the loss to Carolina did not force him out of the game, but it was noticeable. Yet, finishing the game and returning to practice tells a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams has played in every game this season. He leads the league with 14 touchdown catches, which is wild considering he has only 52 receptions for 689 yards. Every time the Rams reach the red zone, Adams becomes the fastest answer to any defensive question. If he suits up Sunday, Arizona’s secondary better tighten everything up. But as of now, his game status remains unspecified.

However, the rest of the list is not as clean. The Rams’ depth will be tested on defense and offense both, with defensive back Darious Williams (tibia) listed as doubtful, while on offense, the status of receivers Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and Poona Ford (calf) remains uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, the team ruled out three names based on practice reports. Byron Young did not participate due to a knee injury. ‘AJ Jackson sat out for rest. Braden Fiske did not participate because of a personal matter. So while the Rams get one key weapon trending in the right direction, the rest of the roster remains a puzzle heading into kickoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arizona Cardinals injury report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their final practice of the week on Friday as they get ready for the Rams. The team also dropped the Week 14 injury report, and it instantly became the talking point across the Valley.

The report listed nine players as out, and that alone raised eyebrows. Three of those names are practicing while still sitting on injured reserve, which adds another layer of confusion. Meanwhile, linebacker Josh Sweat closed the week strong. After taking rest days on Wednesday and Thursday, he went full speed on Friday and escaped the list with no game status attached.

Trey Benson also stayed sidelined with a knee issue. L.J. Collier moved from limited to not practicing at all due to a knee and personal designation. Emari Demercado remained limited early but eventually sat out. Greg Dortch missed the entire week with a chest injury. The Cardinals’ receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also logged three straight DNPs because of a heel issue, which instantly caught the attention of the fans. Marvin will not play against the Rams, and he will be a big miss in the NFC West showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the report ended with even more tough news. Christian Jones logged limited work all week, while Max Melton, Walter Nolen III, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson all finished as nonparticipants.

Both teams are suffering from injuries, but it’s the Rams who might be the most impacted because they still have a long season ahead of them. As for the Cardinals, they will play with a mindset of nothing to lose.