Final Injury Report for Rams vs. Seahawks: Will Davante Adams, DeMarcus Lawrence Play in Week 16 Game?

The NFC West’s top spot is on the line in Week 16, but the final injury report suggests the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks won’t be bringing their full weaponry to the fight. And the biggest name that stands out on the injury report is veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

The WR suffered a mild hamstring sprain in the fourth quarter of the Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions and did not practice the entire week. So, the Rams have listed him as doubtful for the coming game at Lumen Field in Seattle. After Sunday’s game, head coach Sean McVay said that he would not rule out the receiver quite yet, even though the injury looked serious.

On a 3rd & 3 play with 12:39 minutes remaining in the game, his eyes were tracking the aerial ball, but he suddenly started limping and fell. The trainers rushed out as he stayed on the ground and later went to the sidelines on his own. But he is not the only player worrying the coaches.

The only other Rams player who also missed the entire week of practice was defensive end Braden Fiske with an ankle injury. In 14 games, he has 28 tackles (10 solo), two sacks, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery. He is listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Four other players are also on the injury report but are expected to be available after practicing fully. Tight end Tyler Higbee (oblique), receiver Jordan Whittington (back), left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), and safety Jaylen McCollough improved throughout the week and had full practice on the final day.

On the other hand, the Seahawks have a relatively healthy roster. They are favored to add another win to their four-game winning streak.

DeMarcus Lawrence will put pressure on the Rams’ offense

The Hawks’ kicker, Jason Myers, snatched the victory with his 56-yard field goal. Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence also celebrated, but he tweaked his quadricep and felt the pain later. He was limited in practice on Monday. By Wednesday, he had become fully healthy to pose problems for the Rams’ players on Thursday.

Many other players also achieved 100% health and had full practice on the final day. Receivers Cody White (abdomen) and Dareke Young (quad) are also good to play. The Hawks will only miss the offensive tackle Charles Cross, who injured his hamstring.

The offense lined up opposite the Colts‘ defense on the game-winning field goal with 18 seconds remaining in the game. When the AFC South players charged at their NFC rivals, Cross fell into an awkward position with his legs stretched out. He held his left leg in pain as his teammates helped him get off the field.

After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald did not reveal the injury. But the short time between the two games made recovery difficult. They found it safer to rule him out than to take further risks. With both teams trying to keep the winning momentum, the injuries could become the deciding factor.