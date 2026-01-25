Final Rams Injury Report: Sean McVay in the Dark on 5 Starters as Matthew Stafford Faces Potential Offensive Blow

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per most pundits, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams stood apart as the league’s two best teams this season. After splitting two unforgettable regular-season clashes, a third matchup between the NFC West rivals felt inevitable. For Sean McVay, a win this Sunday would be the perfect 40th birthday gift, but it’s a tough spot to be in with five players’ availability still uncertain on the eve of the big game.

The Rams have listed five players whose game status is yet to be determined.

Player Position Injury Game Status Quentin Lake S Illness Unspecified Byron Young OLB Knee Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Shoulder Unspecified Josaiah Stewart OLB Knee Unspecified Rob Havenstein OL Ankle Out

As for Young, in particular, Sean McVay has told reporters that he expects him to play despite the knee injury, but with a cautious approach.

“We will be limited with him, but there are so few reps, and so we’ll take a cautious approach,” McVay said.

“He’ll take a couple reps, but we’ll be limited to what it’s officially at. We’ve just erred on the side of caution. We’ve been able to get a lot of mental reps this week, and he’s been able to partake in some of that stuff. He’s going to be ready to go, and we’re expecting him to feel good.”

On the other hand, Havenstein is ruled out, despite finally returning to practice after the Rams took down the Seahawks on November 16th.

McVay still acknowledged the progress, saying, “He’s made great progress.”

“In a lot of instances, it’s really to be able to say, ‘Let’s get out on the field with your guys in a limited capacity.’ We didn’t ever have any expectations of him playing this week, but his presence in the meeting room and on the grass, and then being able to put some cleats on and go through individual and do some of those things, I just can’t say enough about the way that he’s impacted the team even while he’s not able to play.”

Warren McClendon Jr. will maintain his void at right tackle.

With uncertainty around these players, it could impact Matthew Stafford’s push toward Super Bowl LX against either the Patriots or the Broncos.

A second Super Bowl title, paired with the one he won in his first season with the Rams, would place Stafford in rare historical company. He’d become only the 14th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls as a starter. In fact, nearly all of those players are in the Hall of Fame.

Including the playoffs, Stafford has already thrown 46 touchdown passes. His three-touchdown night in Seattle on December 18th showed he can take down the Seahawks again.

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

Still, Young, Stewart, and Havenstein all play key roles in keeping Stafford upright. Therefore, losing even one piece could expose the pocket and slow the tempo. If protection cracks, the Rams’ high-flying offense could suddenly feel grounded. But for now, they are flying high.

Sean McVay’s Rams ranked in the top 5 most-improved offenses in 2025

Fans watched Sean McVay’s offense flip the script in 2025. The Rams finished the year as the NFL’s top-scoring unit, pouring in 30.5 points per game. That mark sat nearly three points clear of the Patriots and, more importantly, almost nine points higher than their 21.6 average from 2024.

The Rams ranked fifth among the most improved offenses by expected points added per play. According to Pro Football Focus, L.A. jumped by 0.113 EPA per snap. Only the Patriots, Cowboys, Bears, and Giants showed bigger gains.

PFF also pointed out that the growth starts with McVay.

“Los Angeles’ ascension in 2025 can be attributed to improvements across the board. The Rams have the best coach in the NFL, Sean McVay, calling the plays; they run the ball effectively, have a strong offensive line, can pass the ball, and possess great weapons at receiver.”

Then there is the talent executing it. The improved line gave Matthew Stafford time, and he made defenses pay. Stafford earned a 93.5 grade and completed 65.0 percent of his throws for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also led the league with 47 big-time throws.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua posted a 96.3 grade while hauling in 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 scores. That connection alone tilted games. The addition of Davante Adams added a ruthless edge. Adams finished with an 85.2 grade, led the league in touchdown catches, and owned the red zone with veteran precision.

Altogether, the Rams logged 121 explosive plays, the second-most in football. Now that the firepower heads into a stiff test against the Seahawks, Sean McVay hopes they perform well.