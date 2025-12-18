Footage Surfaces of Puka Nacua’s Brother Samson Slapping Fan After Arrest for Allegedly Stealing Lakers’ Adou Thiero’s SUV

Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua has received some troubling news off the court. According to multiple reports, Puka’s brother, Samson Nacua, has been arrested. The allegation tied Samson to the theft of an SUV owned by Los Angeles Lakers player Adou Thiero. At the same time, an old video began making the rounds online when Samson slapped a fan.

The slap incident happened back in April earlier this year. It came after a UFL game when Samson was playing for the Michigan Panthers. Cameras caught him striking a fan in the face near the sideline. Because of that, the league stepped in. The UFL reviewed the moment. Soon after, discipline followed.

So, what led to that moment? According to reports, the exchange heated up fast. The fan and Nacua were jawing at each other along the sideline. Words kept flying. Emotions ran higher. Eventually, Nacua crossed the line and slapped the fan. As a result, the league handed down a one-game suspension. In addition, he agreed to take part in league-directed community service events.

After that, the UFL made it official.

The statement read, “The suspension, which will begin this weekend with the Panthers’ game against the DC Defenders on Sunday, May 4, was announced by UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston. As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season.”

Interestingly, Samson also had an NFL connection. He joined the Colts in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. However, he did not make the 53-man roster. Later, he signed with the Saints during the 2024 offseason. That stay lasted just three weeks. Since then, he has been trying to reset his career in the UFL. Now, this moment follows him.