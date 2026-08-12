Rams Forced to Pull Out Puka Nacua From Practice Following Latest Scare

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl heading into the 2026 season. Their star-studded roster includes the likes of QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, and WR Davante Adams, but WR Puka Nacua is perhaps the Rams’ biggest offensive threat.

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So when Puka Nacua was pulled out of the recent joint practice session the Rams had with the Dallas Cowboys after feeling some discomfort, it was quite the scare. ESPN’s NFL Insider Ian Rapoport provided an update about the player on X.

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“#Rams WR Puka Nacua, who left practice while walking with a trainer, is dealing with minor soreness in his groin, I’m told. The team is just being cautious,” Rapoport wrote on X, clarifying any injury concern fans might have had.

The 5th-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has taken the league by storm since his debut, racking up the highest receiving yards per game (95.3 career y/g) in NFL history heading into his 4th year.

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Nacua’s health will be of crucial importance for either side heading into the 2026 season. Since his NFL debut in 2023, Nacua has accumulated 4,191 receiving yards on 313 receptions, and these numbers could’ve been even scarier had he not missed out on 6 games at the start of his 2nd Year due to a Grade 2 PCL sprain he suffered in Week 1.

His 2025 season proved his worth as he led the league in receptions (129), 1st downs receiving (80), and receiving yards per game (107.2), per Pro-Football-Reference. These numbers earned him a career-first First-Team All-Pro selection and his 2nd Pro Bowl selection.

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Before exiting the field with head athletic trainer Reggie Scott, Puka Nacua successfully caught several passes from QB Matthew Stafford during individual and team drills. He had been putting on an impressive performance, connecting with Stafford on slants, curls, and out routes.

“Puka left early on in the practice. I’m not exactly sure what was going on with him, but I thought ‘J Witt’ (Jordan Whittington), Konata Mumpfield did a great job stepping in,” Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said after Tuesday’s practice.

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The Rams are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener on August 15. McVay will not want to rush Nacua back, as he is a key player for the Rams and a lot of their Super Bowl ambitions hang on him being available for the entire season.