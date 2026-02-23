Rams Forecasted to Make Interesting Matthew Stafford Decision Amid $33.6M QB Update

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 30: Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA DEC 30 Lions at Packers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1812301583

Essentials Inside The Story Rams balance Stafford’s present dominance with an unavoidable quarterback succession

Insider hints at first-round developmental QB despite Stafford’s confirmed return

Void-year cap strategy mirrors past Aaron Donald contract fallout

The Los Angeles Rams, despite locking Matthew Stafford in for the 2026 season, are looking further into the future. The reigning MVP may seem to be in his prime, but the 38-year-old’s retirement is closer than ever. With two first-round picks, an insider believes the team could make a meaningful transition on the offensive side.

“@VinnyBonsignore believes the Rams could draft a developmental QB in the first round,” SleeperNFL tweeted on X. “The Rams are already planning for that ‘inevitable transition’ that will occur whenever Stafford retires…”

The Rams received a long-awaited update when Matthew Stafford confirmed his return for his 18th NFL season. For some, this was expected as the 2025 NFL MVP racked up 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, leaving behind younger talents such as Drake Maye and Sam Darnold. Still, his decision only delays a retirement decision.

The Rams’ desire to pass the baton to a young QB is not a secret. They have already discussed their plans for the position with Stafford, according to NFL Rumors. The team has two first-round picks at No. 13 and No. 29, giving general manager Les Snead flexibility. The name that has popped up in several mock drafts or reports is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick identifies Simpson as the perfect match on the back of his powerful performances. The signal caller threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025. He was the offensive leader behind his team’s 11 wins and the Rose Bowl appearance. After his announcement for the 2026 NFL Draft on January 7, many simply declared him to be a first-round talent.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Chattanooga at Alabama Nov 18, 2023 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 outruns Chattanooga Mocs defensive back Josh Battle 24 on his way to an apparent touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. On replay, Simpson was ruled to have dropped the ball on the one yard line where Alabama had a first and goal. Alabama won 66-10. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20231118_gma_wv4_0077

If the Rams end up making a future decision on Stafford, Simpson could spend an entire season absorbing wisdom from the veteran. He could do it while serving as his backup. With franchises like the Jets, Raiders, Cardinals, Browns, and Dolphins looking to pick before the Rams, Simpson’s availability could be in question. Starting February 23, the NFL Combine will offer further clarity as prospects flex their skills in front of all 32 teams.

Matthew Stafford to receive $33.6M in 2027 as a void cap hit

The Rams negotiated Matthew Stafford’s contract ahead of the 2025 season, paying him $44 million in guaranteed amounts last year. While the contract runs through the upcoming season, the structure of his contract suggests otherwise. As per the revised contract, the QB could earn another guaranteed amount of $40 million if he stays until the start of the free agency period in 2027.

If it hadn’t been for the updated terms, Stafford would have earned $58 million across two seasons. However, this new arrangement increased that amount to $84 million during the same stretch. From a salary cap standpoint, the deal may seem significant, but not something the Rams can’t manage. Stafford’s contract carries $48.2 million in 2026, followed by a $33.6 million void-year charge in 2027.

Teams often use void years to avoid a cap crunch, keep star players, and sign free agents. The Rams have been in a similar situation with Aaron Donald, spreading his contract across future years. They continued to absorb the cap costs linked to the player’s contract even after his retirement in March 2024. In Stafford’s case, there are serious expectations to keep him around as long as possible.

“I think he [Stafford] can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I’m hoping it’s a couple more years,” head coach Sean McVay said on Mad Dog Unleashed Radio in 2025.

Currently, the team is in a stable financial position this year with nearly $45 million in projected cap space. It is enough to make aggressive decisions in the 2026 draft class while maintaining flexibility.