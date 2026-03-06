Rams GM Announces Stance on Replacing Matthew Stafford After QB’s Decision on Retirement

The Los Angeles Rams are enjoying elite play from Matthew Stafford, but the reality of age is starting to come up in team discussions. After an MVP season, questions about the quarterback’s long-term future and who might replace him are again becoming a big topic around the franchise. Rams general manager Les Snead addressed that topic during a media call and put an end to all the speculations.

“I think I’ve mentioned it before,” Snead told the media. “We’re always working through the scenarios. We’re well aware Matthew’s closer to retirement than not.”

Even with that honesty, Snead stressed there is no urgency to draft a new starter this offseason. The Rams continue evaluating future options, but they are not desperate to make a move right now. The focus remains on maximizing the years Stafford still has left at a high level.

Snead also shared a light moment from a conversation with Stafford while referencing veteran quarterback Philip Rivers.

“Matthew and I had a fun text chain the night Philip Rivers was playing a Thursday game. He was on date night, and I’m like, ‘This guy’s 44.’ That was joking, but we’ve all been honest about where things are.”

Head coach Sean McVay echoed that view. He said the team always talks with Stafford about how he feels physically and mentally before making long-term plans. McVay also pointed out how valuable it has been to have a reliable backup like Jimmy Garoppolo ready when needed.

In 2025, Matthew Stafford showed again why he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns and won the NFL MVP Award. His strong season proved the Los Angeles Rams still have a top quarterback leading their offense.

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 23: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 after the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round – Rams at Buccaneers Icon2201231996

For now, the Rams are focused on making the most of the time they still have with Matthew Stafford under center. With the veteran quarterback playing some of the best football of his career, the team believes its championship window is still open. And while the franchise continues planning for the future, Stafford himself recently made his intentions clear about what comes next in his career.

Matthew Stafford ends retirement talk with a clear message after MVP win

When the MVP trophy was handed to Matthew Stafford on February 5 at the NFL Honors ceremony, it was the first MVP award of his 17-year NFL career. He also became the oldest player in league history to win his first MVP award. The biggest question about his future was answered right away. In front of fans and cameras, the Rams quarterback made it clear that retirement is not happening yet.

“I am so happy to have you at the games, on the sidelines with me,” Stafford said. “And I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass.”

The statement instantly ended months of speculation. Despite turning 38 soon, Stafford confirmed he will return for the 2026 season. His message also showed confidence that the Rams can continue competing while he remains at a high level.

His return gives Los Angeles stability heading into the offseason. It allows the front office to focus on roster upgrades instead of rushing to find a new starting quarterback. Backup plans could still change, especially if Garoppolo leaves in free agency.

For now, the Los Angeles Rams are happy to move forward with their MVP quarterback, Matthew Stafford. His decision to return allows the team to keep building around him and aim for another strong playoff run in 2026. Since he is still playing at a high level, the team believes they can still compete.