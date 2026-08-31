“Happy They Aren’t Coming After My Husband”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Breaks Silence on Aaron Donald’s Return

The Los Angeles Rams just made the nightmares of every single active quarterback come true. All except one: their own, Matthew Stafford. Three official team workouts, about two months of anticipation, and a whole lot of media narratives later, the Rams became the most dangerous defense in the NFL when they finally brought Aaron Donald out of retirement, pairing him with Myles Garrett. And now, Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, is thanking her stars she won’t have to cover her eyes every time the two charge towards a quarterback.

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Bleacher Report shared an Instagram post – a graphic featuring Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald in Rams gear together – and announced Donald’s unretirement. Kelly reposted that as her Instagram story and wrote a single line underneath it that said it all.

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“Holy, I’m happy they aren’t coming after my husband,” she wrote on her story.

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Now, Garrett is already a 2x Defensive Player of the Year, the 2025 season sack leader (23.0), and aptly nicknamed the Sack Reaper. Add the 3x DPOY Donald in the mix, and they have a combined 236.5 sacks between themselves, and five years of being the best defender in the league. You can paint it in any words you like, but that’s the most dangerous combination ever created. The counterargument would be that Donald, who retired in 2024, citing that he felt “complete”, is two years removed from football, but both the Rams and Donald himself have an answer for that.

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Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Aaron Donald during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_239 Copyright: xAMGx

Per reports, Donald has been engaged in what he called a “nonstop grind” for 13-14 weeks to get back in football shape. The reason this decision took so long to materialize was that he wanted to weigh all the options and not rush back in. But now that he’s suiting up again, he’s ready to go all-in with football again. He said as much in his re-introductory presser.

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“Just wanted to take my time and make the right decision because once you choose to come back, you all the way back in,” Donald said in his presser. “Can’t be halfway in, got to be all the way in it. So, had to get to that point where I felt like I will like I’m 100% committed to playing football again because the last two years been amazing.”

As for the team itself, defensive lineman Desjaun Johnson had noted that Donald “feels like he even got a little bit faster, a little bit hungrier in a way.” As for safety and team captain Quentin Lake, he’d already laid out his expectations back in spring.

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“Are there so many things we could do in terms of pressure and blitzes and all of that stuff? Of course,” Lake had said. “That’s unheard of, to have two players who won Defensive Player of the Year on the same team. It would be one fun year, I’ll say that.”

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

Now, under Matthew Stafford, the Rams already had the best overall and passing offense in the league last season. With Donald suiting up alongside Garrett – on a $20 million deal that could balloon to $30M – this defense is the best it has looked in ages.

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As for the regular season, which is less than two weeks away now, the Rams have to travel to Australia for the first-ever international game there. Head coach Sean McVay has noted that the decision to play Donald in the season opener is still “day-to-day.” But even if Week 1 is not in the cards, Donald has 16 more weeks to compete with Garrett for another DPOY title. All the while, Matthew Stafford – and his wife, Kelly, by extension – can get a good night’s sleep knowing offensive coordinators around the league are going to have sleepless nights trying to stop his team’s defense.