“Have to Make Better Decisions”: Sean McVay Sends Blunt Message to Alaric Jackson After LT Suspended for Punching Bills Star

Moments after his team lost 37-34 in overtime to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson struck Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who had one solo tackle and no sacks in the game, in the face, as Rams players held Jackson back.

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On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the NFL suspended Alaric Jackson for two games without pay for what it called in a press release “an act of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

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Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters on Tuesday about Jackson’s two-game ban.

“Alaric was suspended for two games. Have to make better decisions than that. I was not made aware of that until this morning. And I spoke with him. We’ll keep that in-house,” McVay said Tuesday. “DQ [David Quessenberry] will take that spot, and then that’ll also open up the opportunity for us to start Tro’s [Keagen Trost] clock with the expectation of him being back out there this week.”

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During the press conference, McVay talked about representing the team and said Alaric Jackson needs to stay on the field for the team.

“I’m not condoning [it] by any stretch of the imagination, but I want to gather all the information before I make comments,” said McVay. “But it certainly doesn’t help us when we’re missing a player of his caliber, and he’s got to make more consistent decisions that are in alignment with being available and representing the things that we want to be about. Without a doubt.”

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The altercation occurred after the game ended. Jackson had taken off his shoulder pads to switch jerseys with Bills rookie defensive lineman Deone Walker when Chubb walked by and talked to Jackson. In response, Jackson threw a right-handed punch to Chubb’s jaw, violating NFL Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1.

Rams tight end Colby Parkinson pulled Alaric Jackson off of Chubb.

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“Emotional game. It was a close game, and they always catch the second guy,” said Chubb, via FOX Sports. “So I let him swing, and my teammates held me back.”

McVay said Alaric Jackson will appeal the 2-game ban. In the meantime, 36-year-old David Quessenberry will start at left tackle to protect QB Matthew Stafford. The 2-3 Rams also opened the injured reserve practice window for rookie Keagen Trost (hamstring injury) ahead of their next two games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

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This is the second two-game suspension of Jackson’s NFL career. The league suspended Jackson for two games before the 2024 regular season started for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. A civil lawsuit that was filed in 2025 by a woman who alleged that Jackson recorded private moments without consent.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit was dismissed by the federal court on April 10, 2026.

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Alaric Jackson is currently under review by the NFL for an offseason arrest. Per a report from CBS 17, Jackson was arrested on June 9, 2026, “on suspicion of felony domestic violence after a confrontation with a woman at his home in the San Fernando Valley.”

His case was assigned to a prefiling diversion program, which likely allows him to avoid criminal charges. The NFL has not yet announced any punishment against Jackson for the June incident.

Alaric Jackson, 28, signed a three-year, $56.3 million extension with the Rams in 2025, and has one more year left on his contract. He has started 56 of 62 games since signing with the Rams back in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa.

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Because the current two-game ban is without pay, Jackson will miss out on two game checks while he serves the punishment, and the team would take on a $5 million dead-cap charge if they choose to release him in 2027.