“He Calls Me Uncle”: Rams’ Matthew Stafford Opens Up on Relationship With Godson Dylan Raiola

Not every NFL relationship is built through championships. Some are forged through family, mentorship, and years of shared memories. Two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning serves as an advisor to his nephew Arch Manning. Likewise, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a strong bond with his godson, Dylan Raiola. And recently, he shared his thoughts on this special relationship.

“[Is Dylan Raiola your, your godson?] Yeah, I’ve known him since he was three or four years old. He calls me Uncle Matthew,” said Stafford on the Green Light with Chris Long. “[Can we get him to emulate you a little bit out there? He’s straight Mahomes.] I don’t think he can grow a gray beard. That’s the problem. I’m proud of the kid. He’s a talented player.”

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Matthew Stafford is already 17 seasons into his NFL career and started with the Detroit Lions in 2009. He spent 12 seasons with the NFC North franchise, throwing for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns in 165 regular-season games while building some great bonds with fellow NFL players. Among the standouts was the former Lions center, Dominic Raiola.

For six seasons (from 2009 to 2014), Dominic snapped the ball directly to Stafford. And by protecting the franchise quarterback, they naturally formed a family-like bond. Dominic also named his son, Dylan, as Stafford’s godson, eventually pushing the Rams current QB to mentor Dylan.

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Dominic’s son Dylan grew up watching football greats. Meanwhile, the former Lions center considers his son very fortunate to have someone like the 38-year-old QB in his life.

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“At any point in time, he can pick up a phone and text uncle Matthew [Stafford] or uncle Dan Orlovsky, uncle Calvin [Johnson], uncle Drew Stanton, or Coach [Jon] Kitna,” said Dominic in September 2025. “And now Dylan knows how to take care of his own line. He hangs out with them and creates relationships on the team with the defensive guys, too.”

Dylan Raiola grew up with that pedigree and started his collegiate career in 2024 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In two seasons, Raiola racked up 4,819 passing yards and 31 touchdowns in 22 games. Along with his performance, the 21-year-old QB’s collegiate career has been compared to that of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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A big reason why many compare the two is Raiola’s replication of Mahomes’ look. The Oregon Ducks QB sports Mahomes’ signature curly mohawk fade alongside an identical goatee. And on game days, Raiola wears matching white Oakley sunglasses, identical headbands, and a black diamond chain. But these aren’t the only resemblances.

Before games, Raiola has been filmed executing Mahomes’ unique pregame sideline routine, including a specific high-intensity jump. For context, Raiola also views his and Mahomes’ natural connection with deep respect.

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“I’m not comparing myself to Kobe or anything, but like Kobe did to Mike, that’s kind of like me to Patrick,” said Raiola on the Cover 3 podcast last year. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now, if not the best. For me to have someone to look up to, talk to, call, or whatever. The comparisons are of everything outside. I can’t control God made me look like this and play the same sports.”

The 2025 NFL MVP is proud of the quarterback Raiola is turning into and wants to see him succeed more in the future.