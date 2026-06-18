“He Got More Legs”: Rams’ Myles Garrett Names Rival Star as the Best QB He Likes Watching

Quarterback debates never seem to end, but sometimes the most interesting opinions come from the players who chase them down. Myles Garrett, who won the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, is known for terrorizing offenses across the league. And he recently named the quarterback he most enjoys watching in action. Rather than focusing on arm strength or passing numbers, Garrett highlighted one trait that sets this AFC North rival star apart from the rest.

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“Joe [Burrow],” said Garrett on Chasing 10 with Randy Moss. “Hey, anytime he’s healthy, he’s a top-three quarterback. I don’t care what anybody says. He’s a problem; he got more legs than what anybody thinks. He ain’t scared of no contact, he’s going to try to make the play at any time, and he can make any throw.”

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Joe Burrow has always been overlooked for his physical traits. Instead, the consensus revolves around his accuracy and pocket composure. To be precise, Burrow is often praised for reading opposing defenses fast, showing an elite ball placement, and allowing his receivers to pick up significant yards after the catch. And the ability to navigate crowded spaces with subtle, hyper-efficient footwork to buy extra time.

The Los Angeles Rams’ newly acquired defensive end Myles Garrett commended the Bengals QB’s strong legs. Garrett’s assessment isn’t random, especially considering the games they have played against each other. When the 30-year-old was with the Cleveland Browns, he played against Burrow nine times. And most of those clashes had a dominant outing for Garrett.

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Notably, Garrett racked up 12 career sacks in those nine meetings against the Bengals QB, becoming the defender with the most sacks against Burrow in the league. Not only that, but the DE also achieved an impressive feat against Joe Burrow on the field.

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During their last matchup on January 4, 2026, when the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Cleveland Browns, Garrett recorded his 23rd sack of the year by tackling Burrow. With that number, he officially surpassed the previous single-season milestone of 22.5 sacks shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

As things stand currently, Garrett and Burrow will not be playing against each other this year, at least. On June 1, the Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for DE Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. Since the NFL teams only face opposing conference divisions once every four years, their next scheduled matchup will likely take place during the 2027 season.

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The Rams last played the Bengals in September 2023, during week 3 of the regular season, and lost the game 19-16. A year before this meeting, the Rams and the Bengals also faced each other in the Super Bowl LVI championship game, where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 and won the title.

The only chance to see Garrett playing against his favorite quarterback in the 2026 season would be in a Super Bowl rematch. The Los Angeles Rams stand as favorites to reach the Super Bowl finale. The inclusion of Garrett has played a crucial role in that speculation. Meanwhile, for Cincinnati, it would depend on how they play out the upcoming season with a revamped defensive unit.