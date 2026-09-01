“He Had No Passion to Play”: Rams Warned Aaron Donald’s Comeback Is a “Disaster” Waiting to Happen

Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Super Bowl LVI ring, and 111 career sacks marked Aaron Donald’s place among football’s all-time greats. But now, after walking away from the game, the most defensive tackle of his era is preparing to test himself against the league once again. And this time, the biggest opponent may not be across the line of scrimmage.

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“That is not my — I’m just talking about watching guys try to make a comeback, try to get back out on the field,” said Rob Parker on The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington. “This is a guy who, out of his (Aaron Donald) own mouth, said that he had no passion for playing football anymore.”

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The 35-year-old tackle retired in March 2024 after saying that he was physically and mentally exhausted, but his return became a possibility following the Los Angeles Rams‘ aggressive roster around stars such as Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett. But concerns remain whether his body and mindset can meet the demands of another NFL season after more than two years away.

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Parker’s argument is valid, observing that Donald stepped away in 2024 when he was “burnt out” and he no longer had the desire to endure another training camp and 17-game season. He left after 10 seasons, having achieved everything possible.

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But he has signed a one-year deal worth $20 million with a maximum of $30 million, including incentives, and the physical concerns are difficult to ignore.

Taking a closer look, Aaron Donald played 154 regular-season games, recording 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 176 tackles for loss, and 256 quarterback hits. He also generated 790 pressures, underscoring the consistent disruption he created across a decade in the NFL.

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At the same time, his comeback is different from that of a typical aging player returning after retirement. Donald is not being asked to carry the Rams’ defense unit by himself. Garrett’s presence could allow Los Angeles to set up Donald selectively and reduce the number of snaps required from him.

The Rams have also built a roster designed to compete immediately. His return has already influenced the team’s Super Bowl outlook, with the Rams rising as a major favorite after his decision became official.

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Reuters reported that the Rams became the betting market’s Super Bowl favorite after the announcement, underscoring the immediate expectations about the veteran’s comeback. Still, Parker’s warning raises the question of whether Donald can maintain the physical consistency and competitive drive required at this level.

“That’s the disaster that they went through all this,” Parker added. “He (Donald) came back. I still believe that there’s a better chance that he’s going to wind up injured than he is holding a Super Bowl trophy. I’m gonna say it’s 90 10 that Aaron Donald will be injured throughout. I’m not wishing for it. I’m not hoping for it.”

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Donald’s resume is remarkable, but returning after a lengthy absence presents a different kind of challenge. For the Rams, the equation is simple: If the veteran defensive tackle stays healthy and delivers even a portion of his former disruption alongside Garrett, the pairing could become one of the league’s biggest advantages.

Still, Parker’s warning cannot be dismissed. If his prediction proves accurate, Donald’s comeback may become a costly gamble rather than another defining chapter in a legendary career.