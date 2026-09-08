“He Looks Good”: Matthew Stafford’s Honest Feelings on Puka Nacua’s Availability Amid Possible NFL Punishment

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the season with one question potentially hanging over their offense: Will Puka Nacua be available? As of now, there is a suspension threat looming over the wide receiver for his actions away from the field this offseason. Matthew Stafford, however, appears to have a much more optimistic view of the situation.

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On the Let’s Go! with Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees, Peter King & Jim Gray show, Stafford noted,

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“I think so [Nacua will be available]. You know, I don’t know through the league, you know, all those kind of things that go with that, the decisions. That’s above my pay grade. But, you know, he looks good out there at practice, and hopefully he’s ready to rock and roll.”

Puka Nacua plays a crucial role in the Rams’ offensive unit, with 4,191 receiving yards for 313 receptions and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games.

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However, Nacua has been in the spotlight the entire offseason due to his legal trouble.

In March, a woman named Madison Atiabi filed a civil lawsuit against Puka Nacua alleging assault and battery, gender violence, and negligence during a New Year’s Eve dinner.

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Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, on the other hand, has strongly denied the claims.

“This is just another attorney, along with his client, trying to turn a minor incident into a multimillion-dollar payday. I think most people see this for what it is, a young man’s mistake that caused little harm. Now they’re going after one of the NFL’s brightest young stars because they see dollar signs.”

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But as things stand, the lawsuit remains active, with a Los Angeles County judge scheduling the jury trial date to March 27, 2028. Amid that, the NFL’s personal conduct policy comes into play, as the league is still reviewing Nacua’s case, raising doubts about his availability for the 2026 season.

As of now, the league hasn’t placed Nacua on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, “that prohibits a player from practicing, playing or attending games; however, upon request and with club permission, the player may be present at the team facility for meetings, individual workouts and non-football activities, per the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

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NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that there is a “real possibility” Nacua goes through the entire 2026 season without facing any NFL discipline.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Puka is going to go through this season unscathed, and not face any discipline for his part on the off-field incident, with that woman where he was accused of, allegedly, I guess, biting her.

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“He’s gonna be out there Thursday night against the 49ers. It doesn’t sound like he’s gonna face any discipline this year, right now. We’ll see if anything comes of that.”

QB Matthew Stafford and HC Sean McVay also believe Puka Nacua will be available and is expected to fly out for their Week 1 clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, September 10.

And even though Nacua is seemingly cleared to play, the NFL can still suspend him under the Personal Conduct Policy if anything suspicious or harmful to the league’s reputation comes up in its investigation.